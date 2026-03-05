Top 10 richest people in the world 2026: Elon Musk’s net worth surpasses No 2 by over $500 billion; Walmart heir Rob Walton and family climb to No 9

Top 10 richest people in the world, March 2026: Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person as of March 2026, with a net worth of over $800 billion, and leads by more than half a trillion dollars over the second-richest person.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 5, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Top 10 Richest People in the World March 2026 ForbesAccording to Forbes, here are the world's top 10 richest individuals as of March 2026.
Top 10 richest people in the world, March 2026: Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, saw his wealth rise by $64 billion last month, according to a March 1 Forbes report, even as the net worth of six of the world’s 10 richest people fell sharply at the start of 2026.

As a result, Musk’s total fortune has now crossed $800 billion, marking a historic achievement.

In addition, he is projected to become the first person on the planet ever to be worth $1 trillion, a likely outcome driven by the expected SpaceX IPO.

Musk now leads by more than half a trillion dollars over the second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page.

Page, who is now worth an estimated $250.5 billion as of Forbes’s Real-Time Billionaires List on March 5, 2026, overtook Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in November 2025; Ellison now ranks No. 6.

Zara co-founder Amancio Ortega, who entered the top 10 at No. 9 last month, has since slipped to No. 12.

Walmart heir Rob Walton and family have overtaken Ortega to claim the No. 9 spot, with a net worth of $145.9 billion.

Rounding out the top 10, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett has retained last month’s rank at No. 10.

In January 2026, Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer was ranked No. 10; as of March 2026, he now holds the No. 12 spot.

Top 10 richest people in the world | March 2026

Below are the 10 richest people on earth as of March 5, 2026, according to Forbes. Net worth figures fluctuate and can change on a daily basis.

World's Top 10 Richest People
March 2026 Forbes Billionaires List
#1
Elon Musk
$841.4B
Industry
Tesla, SpaceX
Age
54
Country
United States
#2
Larry Page
$250.5B
Industry
Google
Age
52
Country
United States
#3
Sergey Brin
$231.2B
Industry
Google
Age
52
Country
United States
#4
Jeff Bezos
$229.7B
Industry
Amazon
Age
62
Country
United States
#5
Mark Zuckerberg
$228.9B
Industry
Facebook
Age
41
Country
United States
#6
Larry Ellison
$197.1B
Industry
Oracle
Age
81
Country
United States
#7
Jensen Huang
$158.5B
Industry
Semiconductors
Age
63
Country
United States
#8
Bernard Arnault & family
$157.1B
Industry
LVMH
Age
77
Country
France
#9
Rob Walton & family
$145.9B
Industry
Walmart
Age
81
Country
United States
#10
Warren Buffett
$144.1B
Industry
Berkshire Hathaway
Age
95
Country
United States
Source: Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List (March 5, 2026) | Net worth figures fluctuate daily
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features.

 

