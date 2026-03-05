Top 10 richest people in the world 2026: Elon Musk’s net worth surpasses No 2 by over $500 billion; Walmart heir Rob Walton and family climb to No 9

According to Forbes, here are the world's top 10 richest individuals as of March 2026.

Top 10 richest people in the world, March 2026: Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, saw his wealth rise by $64 billion last month, according to a March 1 Forbes report, even as the net worth of six of the world’s 10 richest people fell sharply at the start of 2026.

As a result, Musk’s total fortune has now crossed $800 billion, marking a historic achievement.

In addition, he is projected to become the first person on the planet ever to be worth $1 trillion, a likely outcome driven by the expected SpaceX IPO.

Musk now leads by more than half a trillion dollars over the second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page.