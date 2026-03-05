Top 10 richest people in the world 2026: Elon Musk’s net worth surpasses No 2 by over $500 billion; Walmart heir Rob Walton and family climb to No 9
Top 10 richest people in the world, March 2026: Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person as of March 2026, with a net worth of over $800 billion, and leads by more than half a trillion dollars over the second-richest person.
Top 10 richest people in the world, March 2026: Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, saw his wealth rise by $64 billion last month, according to a March 1 Forbes report, even as the net worth of six of the world’s 10 richest people fell sharply at the start of 2026.
As a result, Musk’s total fortune has now crossed $800 billion, marking a historic achievement.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More