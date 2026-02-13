Top 10 America’s Greatest Innovators in 2026: Elon Musk tops Forbes list; Indian-American billionaire bags 10th spot

Top 10 Greatest Innovators in the US 2026: Innovation has long been a driving force of economic growth and cultural change, and a defining feature of nearly every billion-dollar company.
The 2026 edition of Forbes’ 250 America’s Greatest Innovators, published on Wednesday, reflects that impact.
The report indicates that more than one-third of the 250 individuals are women and people of colour, with many being immigrants who have since obtained American citizenship, highlighting the diverse face of US entrepreneurship.
These innovators are ranked based on factors like creativity, breadth, engagement and commercial impact.
Elon Musk, who rose from modest beginnings, has been ranked No. 1 on America’s Greatest Innovators in 2026.
Musk is the only person who founded five companies across different sectors — Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and The Boring Company — all with multibillion-dollar valuations.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, ranks second, with the report crediting him for transforming the $7.4-trillion US retail industry, while also building Amazon Web Services, a dominant force in cloud computing.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman also feature for their pathbreaking contributions to software, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence, respectively.
George Lucas is recognised for redefining filmmaking through his “Star Wars” franchise, while media entrepreneur Ted Turner is noted for launching CNN, the world’s first 24-hour news channel.
Indian-American businessman and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, who founded Khosla Ventures and co-founded Sun Microsystems, is placed 10th on the list.
After the Delhi High Court adjourned Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea to February 16 in the ongoing cheque bounce case, his lawyer Bhaskar told the media that the actor has already paid Rs 2.5 crore toward the disputed amount and remains willing to deposit more.