Top 10 America’s Greatest Innovators in 2026: Elon Musk tops Forbes list; Indian-American billionaire bags 10th spot

Top 10 America’s Greatest Innovators in 2026: Elon Musk leads the Forbes list, with an Indian-American billionaire securing the 10th spot. See full rankings.

Top 10 Greatest Innovators in the US 2026: Innovation has long been a driving force of economic growth and cultural change, and a defining feature of nearly every billion-dollar company.

The 2026 edition of Forbes’ 250 America’s Greatest Innovators, published on Wednesday, reflects that impact.

The report indicates that more than one-third of the 250 individuals are women and people of colour, with many being immigrants who have since obtained American citizenship, highlighting the diverse face of US entrepreneurship.

These innovators are ranked based on factors like creativity, breadth, engagement and commercial impact.

Elon Musk, who rose from modest beginnings, has been ranked No. 1 on America’s Greatest Innovators in 2026.