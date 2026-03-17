Fiscal Health Index 2026: With Odisha leading, here are the top 10 best-performing states in India
Top 10 best-performing Indian states in Fiscal Health Index 2026: Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala sit at the bottom of NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index (FHI) 2026, facing financial strain as a result of widening deficits and average revenue growth.
Top 10 best-performing Indian states in Fiscal Health Index 2026: At a time of rising global debt levels and mounting pressures on public finances, Indian states account for nearly one-third of the country’s general government debt, according to NITI Aayog’s latest Fiscal Health Index (FHI) 2026.
Given that state governments play a crucial role in the country’s fiscal architecture, the FHI 2026, published last Wednesday, evaluated the fiscal performance of Indian states across five key pillars: Quality of expenditure, revenue mobilisation, fiscal prudence, debt index, and debt sustainability.
Top 10 Best-Performing Indian States in Fiscal Health Index 2026:
India's Top 10 Best-Performing States in Fiscal Health
Fiscal Health Index 2026 (FY 2023-24)
#1
Odisha
73.1
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
71.2
Revenue Mobilisation
80.3
Fiscal Prudence
58.7
Debt Index
95.8
Debt Sustainability
59.5
#2
Goa
54.7
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
49.5
Revenue Mobilisation
80.4
Fiscal Prudence
45.0
Debt Index
56.8
Debt Sustainability
41.9
#3
Jharkhand
50.5
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
66.3
Revenue Mobilisation
37.6
Fiscal Prudence
54.4
Debt Index
67.9
Debt Sustainability
26.3
#4
Gujarat
49.9
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
48.7
Revenue Mobilisation
44.8
Fiscal Prudence
51.5
Debt Index
74.2
Debt Sustainability
30.2
#5
Maharashtra
45.0
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
36.9
Revenue Mobilisation
52.7
Fiscal Prudence
35.2
Debt Index
76.0
Debt Sustainability
24.3
#6
Chhattisgarh
44.3
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
60.8
Revenue Mobilisation
48.4
Fiscal Prudence
8.4
Debt Index
72.5
Debt Sustainability
31.5
#7
Telangana
44.3
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
57.1
Revenue Mobilisation
60.8
Fiscal Prudence
30.0
Debt Index
53.5
Debt Sustainability
20.0
#8
Uttar Pradesh
41.9
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
50.9
Revenue Mobilisation
28.1
Fiscal Prudence
38.8
Debt Index
60.2
Debt Sustainability
31.7
#9
Karnataka
41.7
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
46.8
Revenue Mobilisation
43.2
Fiscal Prudence
33.1
Debt Index
61.4
Debt Sustainability
24.1
#10
Madhya Pradesh
37.8
FHI Score
Quality of Expenditure
60.8
Revenue Mobilisation
32.0
Fiscal Prudence
35.1
Debt Index
58.9
Debt Sustainability
2.2
Source: NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index 2026 (FY 2023-24) | Evaluates 18 major states
Indian Express InfoGenIE
Source: Fiscal Health Index 2026 by NITI Aayog
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Note: This evaluates the fiscal performance of 18 major states compared to the previous edition
Interestingly, FHI 2026 also assessed 10 northeastern and Himalayan states. Arunachal Pradesh led in the first position, driven by its exceptionally high score in the quality of expenditure category, with Uttarakhand following next, standing out with very high revenue mobilisation.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More