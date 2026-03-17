Fiscal Health Index 2026: With Odisha leading, here are the top 10 best-performing states in India

Fiscal Health Index 2026: Odisha once again leads as the best performing Indian state for FY 2023-24. (Image: Shutterstock)

Top 10 best-performing Indian states in Fiscal Health Index 2026: At a time of rising global debt levels and mounting pressures on public finances, Indian states account for nearly one-third of the country’s general government debt, according to NITI Aayog’s latest Fiscal Health Index (FHI) 2026.

Given that state governments play a crucial role in the country’s fiscal architecture, the FHI 2026, published last Wednesday, evaluated the fiscal performance of Indian states across five key pillars: Quality of expenditure, revenue mobilisation, fiscal prudence, debt index, and debt sustainability.

Evaluating the fiscal trends for FY 2023-24, Odisha maintains its status as an ‘Achiever’, securing the top position with an FHI 2026 score of 73.1.