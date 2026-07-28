Environmental Performance Index 2026: India and Laos rank the lowest, Estonia tops ranking

In the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), Estonia claimed the No. 1 spot with an overall score of 74.79. (Photo Credit: wikimedia commons)

Environmental Performance Index (EPI) 2026: Evaluating 177 nations across 47 specific metrics, the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI) assesses 12 key issue categories that highlight major sustainability challenges in climate change, ecosystem vitality, and environmental public health.

The Environmental Performance Index (EPI) is a data-driven global benchmark developed by the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy, Columbia University’s Center for International Earth Science Information Network (CIESIN) andYale Center for Geospatial Solutions, Yale University with support from the McCall MacBain Foundation.



By aggregating indicators spanning air and water quality, biodiversity, sustainable forestry, and greenhouse gas reduction, the index provides policymakers with an objective scorecard to track sustainability progress, identify ecological vulnerabilities, and refine environmental policy. Ultimately, the EPI serves as a vital analytical tool for measuring how close nations are to achieving global sustainability targets, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Climate Agreement objectives.