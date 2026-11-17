Yale University has released its 2026 edition of the Environmental Performance Index, ranking Estonia No. 1 among 177 countries judged on 47 indicators spanning three policy objectives: environmental health, ecosystem vitality, and climate change.

The report noted that Estonia’s top positioning, with an overall score of 74.79, follows its “dramatic reduction of greenhouse gas emissions after closing its oil shale power generators in 2019 and 2020”.

European countries swept all top 10 rankings. Luxembourg and the United States ranked second and third, while Finland, the Netherlands, and Germany ranked No. 4, 5, and 6. France, Norway, and Sweden ranked No. 7, 8, and 9. Austria closed out the top 10 list.

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Among country rankings outside Europe, Japan ranked No. 16, Australia No. 25, the United States No. 27, and Canada No. 29 in the top 30. Under the major emerging economies, Brazil led at No. 50, followed by Russia at No. 89, South Africa at No. 111 and China at No. 129.