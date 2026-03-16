Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2026: The US ranks No 1.; India is among the top three

Top 10 Countries With Most Billionaires in 2026: While most of the top ten countries retained their positions as global billionaire hubs, the United Kingdom dropped to 12th place in 2026.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiMar 16, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2026Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2026: According to the Forbes Billionaires List 2026, the United States remains the country with the most billionaires in 2026.
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Top 10 Countries With Most Billionaires in 2026: Where do the world’s billionaires live? The number of high-net-worth individuals worldwide continues to grow rapidly.

According to Forbes, there were 3,428 billionaires in 2026, living across 80 countries and territories.

More than half of them, about 51 per cent, live in just three countries, according to the Forbes billionaire list 2026, released last Wednesday.

The United States remains home to the most billionaires. In fact, 15 of the world’s 20 richest people are based there.

In 2026, the US added 106 new billionaires, bringing the total to 989. Together, they hold a combined net worth of $8.4 trillion.

The richest individual in the world, Elon Musk, who emigrated from South Africa more than three decades ago, lives in the US.

Read | Top 10 most business-friendly countries in 2026: The US leads; where does India rank?

China ranks second, with 539 billionaires whose combined wealth is $2.2 trillion, which marks a major rise from $500 billion last year.

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This year also saw a record number of Chinese citizens featured in the Forbes list.

The country surpassed its 2023 record of 495 billionaires, largely due to growth in the artificial intelligence and consumer goods industries.

While most of the top ten countries retained their positions as global billionaire hubs, the United Kingdom dropped to 12th place in 2026.

The UK was overtaken by Taiwan, with five of its richest billionaires driving their fortunes in the electronics manufacturing sector.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan made a comeback on the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires for the first time since 2010.

This comeback is mainly due to Sualeh Asif, a relatively new entrant. With a net worth of $1.3 billion, he is a California-based co-founder of Cursor, an AI-powered code editing tool.

Where does India rank as a global billionaire hub in 2026?

One of the most populous countries in the world, India ranks third globally in terms of billionaires.

About 229 Indians in total, worth an aggregate of $1 trillion, make this year’s list, up from $941 billion in 2023, driven by a robust year for its stock market.

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Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest in the country. (Image: (Jioblackrock Mutual Fund Youtube/ANI Photo) Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest in the country with an estimated net worth of .7 billion, as of March 1, 2026. (Image: (Jioblackrock Mutual Fund Youtube/ANI Photo)

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in the world | 2026 Edition

In total, 80 countries and territories had at least one billionaire citizen in 2026; below are the 10 countries with the highest number of billionaires.

Top 10 Countries Home to Most Billionaires
Forbes Global Billionaires 2026
#1
United States
989
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$8.4 Trillion
Richest Person
Elon Musk
$839B
#2
China
539
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$2.2 Trillion
Richest Person
Zhang Yiming
$69.3B
#3
India
229
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$1 Trillion
Richest Person
Mukesh Ambani
$99.7B
#4
Germany
212
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$1 Trillion
Richest Person
Dieter Schwarz
$67.2B
#5
Russia
147
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$649 Billion
Richest Person
Alexey Mordashov & family
$37B
#6
Italy
89
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$483 Billion
Richest Person
Giancarlo Devasini
$89.3B
#7
Canada
82
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$457 Billion
Richest Person
Changpeng Zhao
$110B
#8
Hong Kong*
71
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$420 Billion
Richest Person
Robin Zeng
$53.2B
#9
Brazil
70
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$265 Billion
Richest Person
Eduardo Saverin
$35.9B
#10
Taiwan
66
Billionaires
Total Net Worth
$245 Billion
Richest Person
Terry Gou
$15.3B
Source: Forbes Global Billionaires List (March 1, 2026) | *Hong Kong is an autonomous territory of China
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Forbes

Note: Net worth figures are as of March 1, 2026. Hong Kong is an autonomous territory of China.

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Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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