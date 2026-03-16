Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2026: The US ranks No 1.; India is among the top three

Top 10 countries home to the most billionaires in 2026: According to the Forbes Billionaires List 2026, the United States remains the country with the most billionaires in 2026.

Top 10 Countries With Most Billionaires in 2026: Where do the world’s billionaires live? The number of high-net-worth individuals worldwide continues to grow rapidly.

According to Forbes, there were 3,428 billionaires in 2026, living across 80 countries and territories.

More than half of them, about 51 per cent, live in just three countries, according to the Forbes billionaire list 2026, released last Wednesday.

The United States remains home to the most billionaires. In fact, 15 of the world’s 20 richest people are based there.

In 2026, the US added 106 new billionaires, bringing the total to 989. Together, they hold a combined net worth of $8.4 trillion.

The richest individual in the world, Elon Musk, who emigrated from South Africa more than three decades ago, lives in the US.