Top 10 most expensive cities to live in 2026: Swiss cities lead as NY slips; check where Indian cities rank

Numbeo's Cost of Living Index by City 2026 reveals Zurich at the top, while Indian cities secure low-cost positions.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Cost of Living Index: Top 10 most expensive cities in 2026 in the world
World’s top 10 most expensive cities to live in 2026: At a time when global living expenses continue to rise—driven by inflation, currency fluctuations, and growing demand for premium urban lifestyles—Swiss cities have once again dominated Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index by City 2026, taking six of the top 10 spots.

Zurich, with a cost-of-living index score of 118.5, retains its position as the most expensive city in the world in 2026.

Other Swiss cities, including Geneva, Basel and Bern, round out the top six.

Latest | Where Indians live abroad in 2025-26: Top 10 countries with the largest diaspora led by US

The Cost of Living Index reflects the estimated average expenses for a family of four in each city.

Notably, America’s most expensive urban hub, New York, previously ranked 4th in 2025, has dropped three places to 7th this year.

Similarly, San Francisco also experienced a decline in its ranking this year, falling from 7th to 10th.

Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavik, also makes it to the list at No. 8, along with several cities outside Europe and North America that showed notable movement.

Story continues below this ad

Tel Aviv-Yafo climbed seven places to 11th in 2026, with Singapore remaining the only Asian city in the top 20, ranking 14th.

In case you missed it | Top 10 countries on Global Soft Power Index 2026: US leads the chart as China narrows the gap; where does India rank?

Three Indian cities, Indore, Bhopal, and Patna, are featured in 2026, ranking #477, #473, and #470, respectively.

As a result, they have overtaken North African cities such as Cairo and Pakistani cities like Lahore and Karachi, which were previously ranked in 2025, to secure positions in the low-cost bottom 10 rankings.

The world’s top 10 cities with the highest cost-of-living in 2026:

Top 10 Most Expensive Cities in the World 2026
Numbeo Cost of Living Index • NYC Baseline: 100.0
#1
Zurich
Switzerland
Cost of Living Index
118.5
Rent Index: 70.6
Combined Index: 97.1
Purchasing Power: 164.4
#2
Geneva
Switzerland
Cost of Living Index
116.5
Rent Index: 65.1
Combined Index: 93.6
Purchasing Power: 158.5
#3
Basel
Switzerland
Cost of Living Index
112.4
Rent Index: 49.6
Combined Index: 84.4
Purchasing Power: 183.7
#4
Lausanne
Switzerland
Cost of Living Index
111.5
Rent Index: 55.0
Combined Index: 86.3
Purchasing Power: 163.7
#5
Lugano
Switzerland
Cost of Living Index
110.1
Rent Index: 47.0
Combined Index: 81.9
Purchasing Power: 153.6
#6
Bern
Switzerland
Cost of Living Index
110.0
Rent Index: 46.8
Combined Index: 81.8
Purchasing Power: 174.4
#7
New York
United States
Cost of Living Index
100.0
Rent Index: 100.0 (Baseline)
Combined Index: 100.0
Purchasing Power: 100.0
#8
Reykjavik
Iceland
Cost of Living Index
98.9
Rent Index: 50.1
Combined Index: 77.1
Purchasing Power: 109.0
#9
Honolulu
United States
Cost of Living Index
98.2
Rent Index: 63.9
Combined Index: 82.9
Purchasing Power: 96.0
#10
San Francisco
United States
Cost of Living Index
97.6
Rent Index: 80.5
Combined Index: 90.0
Purchasing Power: 151.0
Source: Numbeo Cost of Living Index by City 2026 • New York City = 100.0 baseline reference
