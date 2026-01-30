Top 10 most expensive cities to live in 2026: Swiss cities lead as NY slips; check where Indian cities rank

Cost of Living Index: Top 10 most expensive cities in 2026 in the world (Source: Canva Pro)

World’s top 10 most expensive cities to live in 2026: At a time when global living expenses continue to rise—driven by inflation, currency fluctuations, and growing demand for premium urban lifestyles—Swiss cities have once again dominated Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index by City 2026, taking six of the top 10 spots.

Zurich, with a cost-of-living index score of 118.5, retains its position as the most expensive city in the world in 2026.

Other Swiss cities, including Geneva, Basel and Bern, round out the top six.

The Cost of Living Index reflects the estimated average expenses for a family of four in each city.

Notably, America’s most expensive urban hub, New York, previously ranked 4th in 2025, has dropped three places to 7th this year.