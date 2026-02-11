Corruption Perceptions Index 2025: Denmark leads the top 10, South Sudan and Somalia at bottom 10 — where does India rank?

Corruption Perceptions Index 2025, Top and Bottom 10 Corrupt Countries in 2025: Where does India rank? (Source: Transparency International)

Corruption globally is worsening, even in advanced democracies, as the number of countries scoring above 80 has decreased from 12 a decade ago to just five this year, according to Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) published on Tuesday.

The index evaluated 182 countries based on perceived public sector corruption, using a scale from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

It revealed a troubling downward trend, with the global average score falling to 42 out of 100—the lowest in over ten years.

Additionally, it further pointed out that 122 countries, which are more than two-thirds of the total, scored under 50 in the 2025 CPI.

Denmark, maintaining its eight-year streak, tops the CPI 2025 with the highest score of 89, followed closely by Finland (88) and Singapore (84).