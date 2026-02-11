Corruption Perceptions Index 2025: Denmark leads the top 10, South Sudan and Somalia at bottom 10 — where does India rank?

Corruption Perceptions Index 2025, Top and Bottom 10 Corrupt Countries in 2025: Around 31 countries have substantially lowered their levels of corruption since 2012, with Estonia (rank: 12, score: 76), Bhutan (rank: 18, score: 71), South Korea (rank: 31, score: 63), showing long-term gains of sustained anti-corruption measures.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Corruption Perceptions Index 2025, Top and Bottom 10 Corrupt Countries in 2025: Where does India rank?
Corruption globally is worsening, even in advanced democracies, as the number of countries scoring above 80 has decreased from 12 a decade ago to just five this year, according to Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) published on Tuesday.

The index evaluated 182 countries based on perceived public sector corruption, using a scale from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

It revealed a troubling downward trend, with the global average score falling to 42 out of 100—the lowest in over ten years.

Additionally, it further pointed out that 122 countries, which are more than two-thirds of the total, scored under 50 in the 2025 CPI.

Denmark, maintaining its eight-year streak, tops the CPI 2025 with the highest score of 89, followed closely by Finland (88) and Singapore (84).

In contrast, the countries with the lowest scores suffer from severely repressed civil societies and high levels of instability.

South Sudan and Somalia, both scoring 9, tied at rank 181. Venezuela ranks slightly higher at 180 with a score of 10, placing these three nations at the bottom of the index.

However, high CPI scores don’t necessarily translate to corruption-free status, with the report noting that the world’s best democracies, like New Zealand (rank: 4, score: 81), Sweden (rank: 6, score: 80), Canada (rank: 16, score: 75), the UK (rank: 20, score: 70), France (rank: 27, score: 66), the US (rank: 29, score: 64), and more, have seen worrying declines as compared to autocracies or flawed democracies.

However, there are some signs of progress, with the report indicating that around 31 countries have substantially lowered their levels of corruption since 2012.

Estonia (rank: 12, score: 76), Bhutan (rank: 18, score: 71), South Korea (rank: 31, score: 63), and more have shown the long-term gains of sustained anti-corruption measures.

Top 10 countries with the lowest perceived corruption in 2025:

Top 10 Countries with Lowest Corruption 2025
Transparency International CPI • Cleanest Governance
42
Global Average
182
Countries Evaluated
91st
India's Rank (39)
#1
Denmark
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
89
out of 100 • 8-year streak
#2
Finland
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
88
out of 100
#3
Singapore
Southeast Asia
CPI Score 2025
84
out of 100
#4
New Zealand
Oceania
CPI Score 2025
81
out of 100
#5
Norway
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
81
out of 100
#6
Sweden
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
80
out of 100
#7
Switzerland
Central Europe
CPI Score 2025
80
out of 100
#8
Luxembourg
Western Europe
CPI Score 2025
78
out of 100
#9
Netherlands
Western Europe
CPI Score 2025
78
out of 100
#10
Germany / Iceland
Europe (tied)
CPI Score 2025
77
out of 100
Source: Transparency International CPI 2025 • 0=Highly Corrupt, 100=Very Clean • Only 5 countries above 80
Bottom 10 countries with the highest perceived corruption in 2025:

Bottom 10 Countries with Highest Corruption 2025
Transparency International CPI • Most Corrupt
122
Countries Scored <50
67%
Below Global Average
Lowest
in 10+ Years
#181
South Sudan
East Africa
CPI Score 2025
9
out of 100 • Tied worst
#181
Somalia
East Africa
CPI Score 2025
9
out of 100 • Tied worst
#180
Venezuela
South America
CPI Score 2025
10
out of 100
#177
Yemen
Middle East
CPI Score 2025
13
out of 100 • Tied
#177
Libya
North Africa
CPI Score 2025
13
out of 100 • Tied
#177
Eritrea
East Africa
CPI Score 2025
13
out of 100 • Tied
#175
Sudan
North Africa
CPI Score 2025
14
out of 100 • Tied
#175
Nicaragua
Central America
CPI Score 2025
14
out of 100 • Tied
#172
Syria
Middle East
CPI Score 2025
15
out of 100 • Tied
#172
North Korea
East Asia
CPI Score 2025
15
out of 100 • Tied
Source: Transparency International CPI 2025 • Severely repressed civil societies • High instability
India’s rank on the Corruption Perception Index 2025:

In 2025, India ranked 91st globally on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), scoring 39 out of 100, which is a slight improvement from the previous year

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
Feb 11: Latest News
