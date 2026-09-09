Climate Disaster Resilience: Chicago tops list; 2 Indian cities among worst

Located in a temperate latitude with freshwater resources and low hurricane risk, Chicago was ranked as the most resilient city in the list. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

Climate Disaster Resilience: Most and least resilient cities in the world based on climate disaster preparedness: The New York Times recently reported an analysis by AlphaGeo on how adaptable cities around the world are to cope with climate risks. While Chicago emerged as the world’s most climate-resilient city, Ahmedabad ranked last.

AlphaGeo’s Climate Risk & Resilience Index analysed 72 cities around the world. The report distinguishes raw physical exposure from resilience-adjusted risk, which the company describes as “adaptation delta”, to identify cities that are protected and those facing a gap between their risk profile and adaptive capacity.

Parag Khanna, AlphaGeo’s founder and chief executive, told The New York Times that measuring resilience is as important as talking about it. The report’s score for each city was based on six physical climate risk hazard layers, including inland and coastal flooding, heat stress, drought, wildfires, and hurricane winds.