Cisco tops Fortune’s list of best technology workplaces for 2026

Cisco has been ranked the best workplace in the technology sector in 2026 by Fortune, followed by other industry giants including Nvidia and World Wide Technology.
While Nvidia, World Wide Technology and Cadence Design Systems ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively, Salesforce, Experian and Box were placed fifth, sixth and seventh. Intuit and Adobe followed, while ServiceNow rounded out the top 10.
To determine the best workplaces in information technology in 2026, Fortune partnered with the workplace culture and people analytics firm Great Place to Work, based on survey feedback from 1,44,000 employees across the United States.
Great Place to Work assessed employee experiences across a range of metrics, including trust in management, workplace agility, retention, collaboration and overall growth opportunities.
The rankings draw on the firm’s proprietary Trust Index survey, which measures factors such as employees’ trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company.
Participants provided confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback on their organisation’s culture. The survey included responses to 60 statements rated on a five-point scale, along with answers to two open-ended questions.
Employees evaluated factors, including accessibility to leaders, communication clarity and matching actions. Employees also commented on whether they feel respected, if they receive support for their well-being and personal development, if they have opportunities to contribute, and recognition for their work.
The rankings are based primarily on employee feedback. Company data, including industry, revenue, workforce size and employee demographics, was also considered. Companies with the broadest share of employees reporting a positive workplace experience received the highest rankings.
Cisco earned the top spot and the title for the best place to work in the technology sector. “We have a fantastic team that works great together and is always willing to step in and assist someone who might need assistance….Fantastic place to work, and I hope to retire from here!” an employee said.
|Rank
|Country
|1.
|Cisco
|2.
|Nvidia
|3.
|World Wide Technology
|4.
|Cadence Design Systems
|5.
|Salesforce
|6.
|Experian
|7.
|Box
|8.
|Intuit
|9.
|Adobe
|10.
|ServiceNow