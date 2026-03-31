Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026: Airtel and Jio Group among the global 50

Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026 Brand Finance List: Bharti Airtel has strengthened its global standing, with its brand value rising 6 per cent to $8.1 billion, ranking 17th globally, climbing two spots from its 2025 position.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
3 min readNew DelhiMar 31, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Brand Finance Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands In The World 2026Brand Finance Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands In The World 2026: Deutsche Telekom is the most valuable telecom brand worldwide in 2026,
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Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026: Steady revenue growth, infrastructure-led competition, and an accelerating shift toward digital services are driving the global telecom industry this year.

The combined brand value of the world’s top 150 telecom brands reached $741.8 billion this year, according to the latest Telecom 150 2026 Brand Finance report.

Deutsche Telekom is the most valuable telecom brand worldwide in 2026, ranking No. 11 among the world’s most valuable brands this year.

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The German telecom company saw its brand value increase by 141 per cent since 2020, to $96.2 billion in 2026, making it the only European brand on the global top 20 list.

US telecom brands continue to dominate the ranking, with four brands – Verizon, AT&T, Xfinity, and Spectrum – among the top 10.

Beyond the top 10, though, there are some notable changes in the ranking, with Vodafone rising to 11th from 13th, after its brand value increased by 29 per cent to $15.6 billion this year.

Top 10 most valuable telecom brands in the world 2026:

The world’s top 10 most valuable telecom brands continue to maintain their stronghold this year, retaining their 2005 rankings.

Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands Globally
Brand Finance Telecom 150 Report 2026
#1
T-Mobile
United States
$96.2B
Brand Value
AAA-
#2
Verizon
United States
$73.0B
Brand Value
AAA-
#3
AT&T
United States
$53.9B
Brand Value
AA+
#4
China Mobile
China
$49.4B
Brand Value
AAA
#5
NTT Group
Japan
$41.9B
Brand Value
AA
#6
Xfinity
United States
$24.9B
Brand Value
AA-
#7
Spectrum
United States
$20.6B
Brand Value
AA-
#8
Orange
France
$18.9B
Brand Value
AA+
#9
stc
Saudi Arabia
$17.6B
Brand Value
AAA
#10
e&
UAE
$16.4B
Brand Value
AAA
Source: Brand Finance Telecom 150 2026 | Indian Brands: Airtel #17 ($8.1B), Jio Group #23 ($7.4B), VI #101 ($646M)
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Source: Brand Finance – Telecom 150 2026

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Where do Indian telecom brands stand globally in 2026?

The total value of Indian telecom brands increased by 7 per cent, from $15.5 billion in 2025 to $16.5 billion this year, mostly due to price increases for prepaid and postpaid plans.

Bharti Airtel has strengthened its global standing, with its brand value rising 6 per cent to $8.1 billion, ranking 17th globally, climbing two spots from its 2025 position.

Reliance Jio Group also posted strong gains, with its brand value increasing 14 per cent to $7.4 billion, placing it 23rd globally.

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In addition, Jio made significant progress in brand strength, ranking 28th among the world’s strongest telecom brands, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) reaching 81.9 out of 100, up 13 positions from last year.

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Vodafone Idea (VI) saw more modest growth, with its brand value rising 7 per cent to $646 million. The company moved up three places to secure the 101st position globally.

Brand Finance: Top 10 Most Valuable and Strongest Telecom Brands Globally 2026

Most Valuable and Strongest Telecom Brands Globally 2026 Most Valuable and Strongest Telecom Brands Globally 2026

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
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Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

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