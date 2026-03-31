Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026: Airtel and Jio Group among the global 50
Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026 Brand Finance List: Bharti Airtel has strengthened its global standing, with its brand value rising 6 per cent to $8.1 billion, ranking 17th globally, climbing two spots from its 2025 position.
Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026: Steady revenue growth, infrastructure-led competition, and an accelerating shift toward digital services are driving the global telecom industry this year.
The combined brand value of the world’s top 150 telecom brands reached $741.8 billion this year, according to the latest Telecom 150 2026 Brand Finance report.
Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More