Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026: Airtel and Jio Group among the global 50

Brand Finance Top 10 Most Valuable Telecom Brands In The World 2026: Deutsche Telekom is the most valuable telecom brand worldwide in 2026,

Top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally in 2026: Steady revenue growth, infrastructure-led competition, and an accelerating shift toward digital services are driving the global telecom industry this year.

The combined brand value of the world’s top 150 telecom brands reached $741.8 billion this year, according to the latest Telecom 150 2026 Brand Finance report.

Deutsche Telekom is the most valuable telecom brand worldwide in 2026, ranking No. 11 among the world’s most valuable brands this year.

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The German telecom company saw its brand value increase by 141 per cent since 2020, to $96.2 billion in 2026, making it the only European brand on the global top 20 list.

US telecom brands continue to dominate the ranking, with four brands – Verizon, AT&T, Xfinity, and Spectrum – among the top 10.