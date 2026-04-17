Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026: Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani, becomes Asia’s richest; know who the world’s top 10 richest are

World’s Bloomberg Billionaires List 2026: Gautam Adani has moved ahead of Mukesh Ambani to become the richest individual in Asia, according to the latest update from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The rankings released on Friday show Adani, Founder-Chairman, Adani Group, now placed 19th in the global list with a net worth of $92.6 billion. Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, follows closely at the 20th spot with a fortune estimated at $90.8 billion.

This shift comes after a notable increase in Adani’s wealth, allowing him to edge past Ambani in the global standings and reclaim the title of Asia’s richest person. Behind them in the regional rankings is Zhang Yiming, the Chinese tech entrepreneur and former CEO of ByteDance, whose net worth is listed at $68.7 billion. He is followed by Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of Nongfu Spring, with a net worth of $68.2 billion.