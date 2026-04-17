Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2026: Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani, becomes Asia’s richest; know who the world’s top 10 richest are

World’s Bloomberg Billionaires List 2026: Gautam Adani has moved ahead of Mukesh Ambani to become the richest individual in Asia, according to the latest update from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The rankings released on Friday show Adani, Founder-Chairman, Adani Group, now placed 19th in the global list with a net worth of $92.6 billion. Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, follows closely at the 20th spot with a fortune estimated at $90.8 billion.
This shift comes after a notable increase in Adani’s wealth, allowing him to edge past Ambani in the global standings and reclaim the title of Asia’s richest person. Behind them in the regional rankings is Zhang Yiming, the Chinese tech entrepreneur and former CEO of ByteDance, whose net worth is listed at $68.7 billion. He is followed by Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of Nongfu Spring, with a net worth of $68.2 billion.
On the global stage, Elon Musk continues to dominate the rankings, retaining the top position with an estimated net worth of $656 billion. He is trailed by Larry Page, who holds $286 billion, and Jeff Bezos, whose fortune stands at $269 billion.
Other major figures featured prominently in the global list include Mark Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison, underscoring the strong presence of technology leaders among the world’s wealthiest individuals.
In terms of wealth growth between 2025 and 2026, Adani is ranked 19th among those who have added the most to their fortunes, with his net worth increasing by $8.10 billion over the year. In contrast, Ambani is among the top five individuals who have seen the largest declines in wealth, with his net worth dropping by $16.9 billion during the same period, as per Bloomberg’s 2026 index.
Looking at broader global changes, Elon Musk recorded the highest gain in wealth, adding $36.7 billion to his fortune. Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, currently the ninth richest person in the world, experienced the steepest decline, with a reduction of $44 billion in his net worth.
|Rank
|Name
|Total Net Worth (in USD)
|Country
|Industry
|1.
|Elon Musk
|656 billion
|United States
|Technology
|2.
|Larry Page
|286 billion
|United States
|Technology
|3.
|Jeff Bezos
|269 billion
|United States
|Technology
|4.
|Sergey Brin
|266 billion
|United States
|Technology
|5.
|Mark Zuckerberg
|239 billion
|United States
|Technology
|6.
|Larry Ellison
|230 billion
|United States
|Technology
|7.
|Michael Dell
|170 billion
|United States
|Technology
|8.
|Jensen Huang
|164 billion
|United States
|Technology
|9.
|Bernard Arnault
|164 billion
|France
|Consumer
|10.
|Jim Walton
|150 billion
|United States
|Retail
Note: Data is from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of April 17, 2026. It’s a daily ranking of the world’s richest individuals, and the net worth data is updated at the end of each trading day in New York.