Bihar Museum beats Met, Louvre on global top 10 list

Ranked ninth globally, Patna’s Bihar Museum is Asia’s highest-ranked entry on ‘Worth a Journey’s’ 2026 World’s 100 Best Museums list.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readOct 30, 2026 05:24 PM IST
museumBihar Museum ranked No. 9 on the top 10 best museums around the world. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)
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Patna’s Bihar Museum has been ranked the top museum in Asia and ninth globally in a list of the world’s 100 best museums for 2026 by German travel guide and digital magazine, Worth a Journey, placing ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Paris’s Musée du Louvre.

The Munich-based travel publication said the museum traced Bihar’s history from the Stone Age to modern times through sculptures, coins, manuscripts and folk art. “A spacious building with open courtyards and lawns houses chronological galleries, a children’s gallery and a short history film,” it noted.

Mexico’s Museo Nacional de Antropología, which is dedicated to anthropology and the country’s pre-Hispanic cultures, topped the ranking. Located in Mexico City, the museum features galleries devoted to the Maya, Olmec, Mexica and other civilisations. Designed by architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, the complex surrounds a central courtyard with a fountain.

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Spain’s Museo del Prado ranked second, followed by Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and Russia’s State Hermitage Museum in third and fourth places, respectively. Austria’s Kunsthistorisches Museum and Türkiye’s Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum secured the fifth and sixth spots. Poland’s Museum of the Second World War ranked seventh, while the National WWII Museum in the United States was eighth. Bihar Museum was ninth, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art completed the top 10.

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Rankings after in-person visits

Worth a Journey publishes ranking lists covering 3,800 venues across 142 countries. The lists are generated using its own algorithm that analyses millions of data points from thousands of venues worldwide and corrects for local factors.

Eligible museums were required to have a permanent collection or exhibition open to the public. Categories included art museums, history and archaeology museums, science and natural history museums, technology and transport museums, and open-air museums.

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According to the publication, shortlisted venues were subsequently visited in person, after which the algorithm was recalibrated and rankings adjusted if on-the-ground assessments differed from the initial results.

Top 10 Museums in the World 2026

Rank Museum Place of Location
1. Museo Nacional de Antropología Mexico
2. Museo del Prado Spain
3. Louisiana Museum of Modern Art Denmark
4. State Hermitage Museum Russia
5. Kunsthistorisches Museum Austria
6. Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum Türkiye
7. Museum of the Second World War Poland
8. National WWII Museum United States
9. Bihar Museum India
10. Metropolitan Museum of Art NY, United States

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