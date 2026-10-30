Bihar Museum beats Met, Louvre on global top 10 list

Patna’s Bihar Museum has been ranked the top museum in Asia and ninth globally in a list of the world’s 100 best museums for 2026 by German travel guide and digital magazine, Worth a Journey, placing ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Paris’s Musée du Louvre.

The Munich-based travel publication said the museum traced Bihar’s history from the Stone Age to modern times through sculptures, coins, manuscripts and folk art. “A spacious building with open courtyards and lawns houses chronological galleries, a children’s gallery and a short history film,” it noted.

Mexico’s Museo Nacional de Antropología, which is dedicated to anthropology and the country’s pre-Hispanic cultures, topped the ranking. Located in Mexico City, the museum features galleries devoted to the Maya, Olmec, Mexica and other civilisations. Designed by architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, the complex surrounds a central courtyard with a fountain.