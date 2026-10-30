Bihar Museum beats Met, Louvre on global top 10 list

Patna’s Bihar Museum has been ranked the top museum in Asia and ninth globally in a list of the world’s 100 best museums for 2026 by German travel guide and digital magazine, Worth a Journey, placing ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Paris’s Musée du Louvre.
The Munich-based travel publication said the museum traced Bihar’s history from the Stone Age to modern times through sculptures, coins, manuscripts and folk art. “A spacious building with open courtyards and lawns houses chronological galleries, a children’s gallery and a short history film,” it noted.
Mexico’s Museo Nacional de Antropología, which is dedicated to anthropology and the country’s pre-Hispanic cultures, topped the ranking. Located in Mexico City, the museum features galleries devoted to the Maya, Olmec, Mexica and other civilisations. Designed by architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, the complex surrounds a central courtyard with a fountain.
Spain’s Museo del Prado ranked second, followed by Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and Russia’s State Hermitage Museum in third and fourth places, respectively. Austria’s Kunsthistorisches Museum and Türkiye’s Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum secured the fifth and sixth spots. Poland’s Museum of the Second World War ranked seventh, while the National WWII Museum in the United States was eighth. Bihar Museum was ninth, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art completed the top 10.
Rankings after in-person visits
Worth a Journey publishes ranking lists covering 3,800 venues across 142 countries. The lists are generated using its own algorithm that analyses millions of data points from thousands of venues worldwide and corrects for local factors.
Eligible museums were required to have a permanent collection or exhibition open to the public. Categories included art museums, history and archaeology museums, science and natural history museums, technology and transport museums, and open-air museums.
According to the publication, shortlisted venues were subsequently visited in person, after which the algorithm was recalibrated and rankings adjusted if on-the-ground assessments differed from the initial results.
Top 10 Museums in the World 2026
|Rank
|Museum
|Place of Location
|1.
|Museo Nacional de Antropología
|Mexico
|2.
|Museo del Prado
|Spain
|3.
|Louisiana Museum of Modern Art
|Denmark
|4.
|State Hermitage Museum
|Russia
|5.
|Kunsthistorisches Museum
|Austria
|6.
|Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum
|Türkiye
|7.
|Museum of the Second World War
|Poland
|8.
|National WWII Museum
|United States
|9.
|Bihar Museum
|India
|10.
|Metropolitan Museum of Art
|NY, United States