Bhutan is Asia’s lone entry in top 10 for freshwater per person: Full list

Top 10 countries by freshwater resources per capita: Freshwater is one of the most important resources a country can have. According to a report released by Statranker.org, Iceland tops the list, having the highest amount of freshwater per person (498,179 m³/person/year), followed by Guyana (344,542 m³/person/year) as of 2026.

The list of 100 ranks countries based on the amount of renewable freshwater available per person each year, expressed in cubic metres per capita. It takes into account long-term supplies from rivers, lakes, groundwater reserves, and cross-border water inflows, while also factoring in the size of the population.

It has been noted that the top 20 countries are largely clustered across the North Atlantic region, northern South America, the Congo Basin, the Pacific, and other sparsely populated nations with abundant renewable water resources.