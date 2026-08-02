Best US states to live in for 2026: Vermont claims No. 1 again; full rankings revealed

Best US States 2026 Rankings: Across the United States, where people choose to live is constantly changing, guided by shifting lifestyle needs, job opportunities, and personal choices.
Major cities in states like California and New York still draw in plenty of ambitious people, culture, and international newcomers, but there is also a clear movement toward states that offer a lower cost of living, more space, and better tax rates. Southern states such as Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and the Carolinas have become especially popular spots for families, retirees, and remote workers who want an easier pace of life while keeping modern conveniences close by.
In the end, whether someone prefers the fast energy of a major coastal hub, the outdoor lifestyle of the Mountain West, or the warmer weather of the South, the wide variety of American states ensures there is a comfortable place to live for every stage of life.
CNBC (Consumer News and Business Channel), a prominent American business news network, released its ranking of the best U.S. states to live in for 2026. The study places a strong emphasis on quality of life, prioritizing liveability over other conventional factors. This year marks the 20th annual edition of the study, showcasing the top states for quality of life.
In the post COVID era, as companies increasingly mandate that employees return to the office, businesses are actively searching for locations that offer the best overall living conditions. CNBC evaluated states based on key liveability metrics, including per capita economic indicators, environmental quality, and healthcare access.
The ranking also assesses worker protections such as liveable wage policies, paid leave, and collective bargaining rights alongside state level inclusivity, including non-discrimination protections, voting rights, and secure election systems. Additionally, given surveys showing that a significant portion of younger workers would refuse to live in a state with abortion bans, reproductive rights were factored into this year’s assessment.
Vermont claimed the title of America’s Best Place to Live in 2026. Maine, New Jersey, and Minnesota ranked No. 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Connecticut and Hawaii ranked 5th and 6th, respectively. New Hampshire, Virginia, and North Dakota secured the 7th, 8th, and 9th positions, while Massachusetts and Nebraska tied for 10th place on the list.
|Rank
|US State Name
|1
|Vermont
|2
|Maine
|3
|New Jersey
|4
|Minnesota
|5
|Connecticut
|6
|Hawaii
|7
|New Hampshire
|8
|Virginia
|9
|North Dakota
|10
|Massachusetts and Nebraska