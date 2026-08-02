Best US states to live in for 2026: Vermont claims No. 1 again; full rankings revealed

Best US States 2026 Rankings: Across the United States, where people choose to live is constantly changing, guided by shifting lifestyle needs, job opportunities, and personal choices.

Major cities in states like California and New York still draw in plenty of ambitious people, culture, and international newcomers, but there is also a clear movement toward states that offer a lower cost of living, more space, and better tax rates. Southern states such as Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and the Carolinas have become especially popular spots for families, retirees, and remote workers who want an easier pace of life while keeping modern conveniences close by.