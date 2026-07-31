Best Street Food Cities Around the World in 2026: Paris ranks No. 1, Greek cities dominate top 10 list

Top 10 Best Street Food Cities in the World: Over time, the awareness and popularity of street food have significantly increased, partly because it offers local and authentic cuisine in touristy and cultural places at a much lower price. Evolving into a global phenomenon, street food is not only culturally rich, but it is also accessible and convenient. It serves as a significant cultural bridge while traveling, not only making local food accessible to tourists but also establishing a connection with the locals.
Radical Storage recently released data for the best street food cities in the world. The report noted that research shows street food is consumed by 2.5 billion people worldwide each year.
Radical Storage analysed data regarding the number of street food eateries in each of the world’s most visited cities, as well as the number of street food vendors rated four stars and above in those cities, along with cuisine variety, dietary options, and price ranges.
Paris ranked No. 1 on the top 10 list with an overall score of 7.2 out of 10. Athens and Thessaloniki, both in Greece, secured the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Barcelona, London, and Rhodes (also in Greece) secured the No. 4, 5, and 6 spots, respectively. Rome, Hanoi, and Budapest ranked 7th, 8th, and 9th, while Amsterdam rounded off the top 10 list.
Some other key statistics from the report included that London leads in cuisine variety with 39 distinct cuisine types, the highest number of street vendors was found in Tokyo, and Edinburgh bagged the top position for vegetarian and vegan-friendly street food, with 52.1% of its vendors offering plant-based options.
|Rank
|City
|1
|Paris, France
|2
|Athens, Greece
|3
|Thessaloniki, Greece
|4
|Barcelona, Spain
|5
|London, United Kingdom
|6
|Rhodes, Greece
|7
|Rome, Italy
|8
|Hanoi, Vietnam
|9
|Budapest, Hungary
|10
|Amsterdam, Netherlands