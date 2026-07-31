Best Street Food Cities Around the World in 2026: Paris ranks No. 1, Greek cities dominate top 10 list

Top 10 Best Street Food Cities in the World: Over time, the awareness and popularity of street food have significantly increased, partly because it offers local and authentic cuisine in touristy and cultural places at a much lower price. Evolving into a global phenomenon, street food is not only culturally rich, but it is also accessible and convenient. It serves as a significant cultural bridge while traveling, not only making local food accessible to tourists but also establishing a connection with the locals.

Radical Storage recently released data for the best street food cities in the world. The report noted that research shows street food is consumed by 2.5 billion people worldwide each year.