Best cities for Gen Z to live in worldwide: Tokyo tops Time Out’s global rankings

Gen Z Friendly Cities Around the World to Live In: Time Out is back with another interesting report, revealing its official list of the world’s best cities for Gen Z to live in. Tokyo has secured the top spot in the annual global ranking, which is based on a survey of people under the age of 30 who were asked to identify cities they consider dynamic, vibrant and enjoyable to live in.
Tokyo was preferred as Gen Z people love lively, “cool” experiences; think of art galleries and exhibitions, live gigs, theatre shows, good food, and fun nightlife. Having all these cool things around is key, but what makes a city even cooler is whether young adults can actually afford them. On top of that, things like staying active, easily making new friends, catching favourite book events, and being able to walk everywhere all play a huge part in how Gen Z wants to live life to the fullest.
A survey respondent pointed out that Tokyo stands out as an absolute leader in key essentials such as walkability and public transportation. That said, great infrastructure is only part of the story.
The capital city of Japan also offers effortless access to cultural experiences, providing free admission to youth aged 18 and under each spring, alongside a solid availability of housing options. When it comes to nightlife, Tokyo has no shortage of bars and venues. Beyond classic night-out spots, young Tokyoites frequently spend their evenings singing in karaoke rooms, unwinding in 24-hour bathhouses, or hanging out at indoor sports and entertainment complexes.
Unbeatable happiness metrics favoured Japan’s capital in the 2026 rankings, with 100% of surveyed Gen Z residents reporting that daily life brings them joy. Tokyo’s late-night culture was another strong selling point, scoring an 89 per cent quality rating among young adults, though its affordability lagged behind at 33 per cent.
Porto and Melbourne ranked No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Edinburgh, Shanghai and New York ranked No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Copenhagen, Berlin and Valencia stood at seventh, eight and ninth spots respectively. Bangkok rounded out the last spot on the list.
|Rank
|City and Country
|1
|Tokyo, Japan
|2
|Porto, Portugal
|3
|Melbourne, Australia
|4
|Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|5
|Shanghai, China
|6
|New York, USA
|7
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|8
|Berlin, Germany
|9
|Valencia, Spain
|10
|Bangkok, Thailand