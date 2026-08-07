Best cities for Gen Z to live in worldwide: Tokyo tops Time Out’s global rankings

Gen Z Friendly Cities Around the World to Live In: Time Out is back with another interesting report, revealing its official list of the world’s best cities for Gen Z to live in. Tokyo has secured the top spot in the annual global ranking, which is based on a survey of people under the age of 30 who were asked to identify cities they consider dynamic, vibrant and enjoyable to live in.

Tokyo was preferred as Gen Z people love lively, “cool” experiences; think of art galleries and exhibitions, live gigs, theatre shows, good food, and fun nightlife. Having all these cool things around is key, but what makes a city even cooler is whether young adults can actually afford them. On top of that, things like staying active, easily making new friends, catching favourite book events, and being able to walk everywhere all play a huge part in how Gen Z wants to live life to the fullest.