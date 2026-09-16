America’s Top 10 Richest Sports Team Owners 2026: LA Clippers’ Steve Ballmer tops list for 12th time

Steve Ballmer sustained his No. 1 position on the list for the twelfth consecutive time in the top 20 America's sports owners in 2026. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

America’s richest sports team owners 2026: Forbes has released its list of America’s top 20 richest sports owners for this year, and it is more complicated than you think. It also noted that the top 20 owners are worth a combined $666 billion. However, the richest of them has been benched this National Basketball Association season.

For its 2026 ranking of the top 20 richest sports owners, Forbes evaluated control owners across seven North American sports leagues. The business magazine also noted that the net worths of three list members—Rob Walton, Miriam Adelson, and Jerry Jones—include assets held by their family members.

Steve Ballmer sustained his No. 1 position on the list for the twelfth consecutive time, but he has been banned from the league for a year due to a salary cap circumvention scandal involving star player Kawhi Leonard. The LA Clippers face a $30 million fine and the loss of five future first-round draft picks from the NBA. His wealth, however, remains steady as his net worth of $156 billion increased by 2 per cent this year.