America’s Top 10 Most Successful Immigrants: Only 1 woman in top 10, Elon Musk ranked 2

America’s Top 10 Most Successful Immigrants: Forbes released a list of the country’s 250 successful living immigrants on Wednesday, as United States of America marks 250 years of Independence on 4th July, this year.

The top five spots on the list were claimed by Austria-born billionaire, real estate investor, actor, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at No. 1, followed by Russia-born tech entrepreneur Elon Musk at No. 2 and Russia-born Google co-founder Sergey Brin at No. 3. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, originally from Taiwan, secured the fourth position, while Australian media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and Fox News, rounded out the top five at No. 5.