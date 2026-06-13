America’s Top 10 Most Successful Immigrants: Only 1 woman in top 10, Elon Musk ranked 2

America’s Top 10 Most Successful Immigrants: Forbes released a list of the country’s 250 successful living immigrants on Wednesday, as United States of America marks 250 years of Independence on 4th July, this year.
The top five spots on the list were claimed by Austria-born billionaire, real estate investor, actor, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at No. 1, followed by Russia-born tech entrepreneur Elon Musk at No. 2 and Russia-born Google co-founder Sergey Brin at No. 3. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, originally from Taiwan, secured the fourth position, while Australian media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and Fox News, rounded out the top five at No. 5.
German born Peter Thiel, co-founder of Paypal was ranked at No. 6. Rounding up to No.7 is the founder of Interactive Brokers, Hungarian born Thomas Peterffy who arrived in New York at 21.
At No. 8, Taiwanese-origin Lisa Su is the only woman to find a spot in the Top 10 list. Forbes further mentioned that the AMD CEO immigrated with her parents when she was only 3. In 2014, she secured the position of chief executive job while many critiqued AMD to be “uninvestable”. Fast forward to now, she turned AMD into an AI powerhouse, becoming a billionaire in the process. At No. 9, Bulgarian-born Vladimir Tenev leads Robinhood Markets with business partner, Bajju Bhatt. America’s Top 10 most successful immigrant list was closed by the ‘California cuisine’ pioneer, Wolfgang Puck, born in Austria.
Other notable immigrants featured on the Forbes 250 list include Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi, Vinod Khosla, Naval Ravikant, Peter Thiel, Zohran Mamdani, Vlad Tenev, Wolfgang Puck, and Sanjay Mehrotra, all of whom have left a lasting impact on sectors ranging from technology and finance to business and culture.
|Rank
|Immigrants
|Designation
|1
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Actor, former US-State Governor
|2
|Elon Musk
|Entrepreneur
|3
|Sergey Brin
|Technologist
|4
|Jensen Huang
|Executive
|5
|Rupert Murdoch
|Media Mogul
|6
|Peter Thiel
|Investor
|7
|Thomas Peterffy
|Financier
|8
|Lisa Su
|Executive
|9
|Vlad Tenev
|Entrepreneur
|10
|Wolfgang Puck
|Chef