America’s top 10 employers with workplace flexibility in 2026: Progressive tops list, Microsoft at #3

America's top 10 employers with workplace flexibility in 2026: From remote-first models to adaptable work arrangements, these companies are redefining the modern workplace. Here's a look at America's top 10 employers offering the greatest workplace flexibility in 2026.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 28, 2026 11:00 AM IST
workplacesProgressive tops list, Microsoft at #3.
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America’s top 10 employers with workplace flexibility in 2026: With growing conversations around work-life balance, people are actively seeking out workplaces that offer more flexibility. Forbes released a new report identifying the top companies in America for flexible work arrangements.

Sources also suggested that a good work environment encourages employees to stay more engaged, productive, and loyal when they feel valued, connected to their colleagues, aligned with the company’s goals, and supported by their managers.

To work closely with the numbers, Forbes partnered with Statista. The study surveyed more than 217,000 U.S. employees at companies with at least 1,000 workers nationwide. Participants evaluated their corporate culture and rated key workplace factors, including whether they were treated with fairness and respect, if they felt passionate about their company’s offerings, and whether they were empowered to take initiative and innovate.

Progressive and MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Microsoft was ranked at #3. The Hartford, Mutual of Omaha and Sutter Health were placed at #4, #5 and #6 spots. Apple was placed at the 7th positionJohnson and Johnson along with Healthfirst were ranked at No. 8 and No. 9. Columbia University closed the top 10 list.

America’s top 10 employers with workplace flexibility in 2026:

Rank Employer Industry
1 Progressive Insurance
2 MD Anderson Cancer Center Healthcare and Social Services
3 Microsoft IT Software and Services
4 The Hartford Insurance
5 Mutual of Omaha Insurance
6 Sutter Health Healthcare and Social Services
7 Apple Electronics
8 Johnson and Johnson Drugs and Biotechnology
9 Healthfirst Insurance
10 Columbia University Education

 

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