America’s top 10 employers with workplace flexibility in 2026: Progressive tops list, Microsoft at #3

America’s top 10 employers with workplace flexibility in 2026: With growing conversations around work-life balance, people are actively seeking out workplaces that offer more flexibility. Forbes released a new report identifying the top companies in America for flexible work arrangements.

Sources also suggested that a good work environment encourages employees to stay more engaged, productive, and loyal when they feel valued, connected to their colleagues, aligned with the company’s goals, and supported by their managers.

To work closely with the numbers, Forbes partnered with Statista. The study surveyed more than 217,000 U.S. employees at companies with at least 1,000 workers nationwide. Participants evaluated their corporate culture and rated key workplace factors, including whether they were treated with fairness and respect, if they felt passionate about their company’s offerings, and whether they were empowered to take initiative and innovate.