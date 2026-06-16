America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women: Diane Hendricks number 1, Indian-origin Jayshree Ullal at 7

America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women 2026 List: Who are America’s richest self-made women in 2026? Discover how Diane Hendricks, Marian Ilitch, Judy Faulkner, and other business trailblazers rank among the nation’s wealthiest female entrepreneurs.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readJun 16, 2026 06:54 PM IST
richest self-made womenAmerica’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women: Diane Hendricks at #1, Indian-origin Jayshree Ullal at #7
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America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women 2026: In the latest Forbes America’s Richest Self-Made Women report, the number of women achieving ten-figure fortunes has reached historic highs. Driven heavily by the ongoing artificial intelligence boom, traditional manufacturing, and supply logistics, these women have built multi-billion dollar empires on their own terms.

At No.1, Diane Hendricks has investments spanning real estate, manufacturing, logistics, recycling, and even ownership of a golf course in Beloit, Wisconsin, Hendricks remains the richest self-made woman in America by a wide margin. Her journey is particularly remarkable, she became a mother at 17 and, in her early years, worked as a Playboy Bunny to support her child.

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richest self-made women Daniela Amodei (38) remains the youngest among America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women.

Daniela Amodei, ranked No. 2, was a classical flutist as a child, an English literature major at UC Santa Cruz and a political staffer for a Pennsylvania congressman. She remains the youngest in the Top 10 list, at 38.  As the president of Space X for over two decades, ranked at No.3 is Gwynne Shotwell. Judy Faulkner, ranked at No.4, founded medical-record software provider Epic Systems in a Wisconsin basement in 1979. While, at No. 5 stands Marian Ilitch who with her late husband, Mike Ilitch, co-founded Little Caesars Pizza in 1959.

Elizabeth Uihlein, ranked No.6, founded one of North America’s biggest distributors of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies. Rank No. 7 is listed as Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, running since 2008. A tie has been observed in the list, at No. 8, between Johnelle Hunt and Eren Ozmen.  Cofounder and co-CEO of Panda Express, Peggy Cherng, closes America’s Top 10 Richest Self Made Women list.

America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women 2026

Rank Name  Net-worth Age 
1 Diane Hendricks $21.7 B 79
2 Daniela Amodei $15.5 B 38
3  Judy Faulkner $9.6 B 82
4  Thai Lee $8.0 B 67
5 Marian Ilitch & family $7.6 B 93
6 Elizabeth Uihlein $6.9 B 80
7 Jayshree Ullal $6.8 B 65
8  Johnelle Hunt (tie) $6.7 B 94
8 Eren Ozmen (tie) $6.7 B 67
10 Peggy Cherng $6.5 B 78

In Case You Missed It: Top 10 richest women in the world: Walmart, L’Oréal heirs take top spots; India’s richest woman at No.7

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