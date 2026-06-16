America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women: Diane Hendricks number 1, Indian-origin Jayshree Ullal at 7

America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women 2026: In the latest Forbes America’s Richest Self-Made Women report, the number of women achieving ten-figure fortunes has reached historic highs. Driven heavily by the ongoing artificial intelligence boom, traditional manufacturing, and supply logistics, these women have built multi-billion dollar empires on their own terms.
At No.1, Diane Hendricks has investments spanning real estate, manufacturing, logistics, recycling, and even ownership of a golf course in Beloit, Wisconsin, Hendricks remains the richest self-made woman in America by a wide margin. Her journey is particularly remarkable, she became a mother at 17 and, in her early years, worked as a Playboy Bunny to support her child.
Daniela Amodei, ranked No. 2, was a classical flutist as a child, an English literature major at UC Santa Cruz and a political staffer for a Pennsylvania congressman. She remains the youngest in the Top 10 list, at 38. As the president of Space X for over two decades, ranked at No.3 is Gwynne Shotwell. Judy Faulkner, ranked at No.4, founded medical-record software provider Epic Systems in a Wisconsin basement in 1979. While, at No. 5 stands Marian Ilitch who with her late husband, Mike Ilitch, co-founded Little Caesars Pizza in 1959.
Elizabeth Uihlein, ranked No.6, founded one of North America’s biggest distributors of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies. Rank No. 7 is listed as Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, running since 2008. A tie has been observed in the list, at No. 8, between Johnelle Hunt and Eren Ozmen. Cofounder and co-CEO of Panda Express, Peggy Cherng, closes America’s Top 10 Richest Self Made Women list.
|Rank
|Name
|Net-worth
|Age
|1
|Diane Hendricks
|$21.7 B
|79
|2
|Daniela Amodei
|$15.5 B
|38
|3
|Judy Faulkner
|$9.6 B
|82
|4
|Thai Lee
|$8.0 B
|67
|5
|Marian Ilitch & family
|$7.6 B
|93
|6
|Elizabeth Uihlein
|$6.9 B
|80
|7
|Jayshree Ullal
|$6.8 B
|65
|8
|Johnelle Hunt (tie)
|$6.7 B
|94
|8
|Eren Ozmen (tie)
|$6.7 B
|67
|10
|Peggy Cherng
|$6.5 B
|78