America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women: Diane Hendricks number 1, Indian-origin Jayshree Ullal at 7

America’s Top 10 Richest Self-Made Women 2026: In the latest Forbes America’s Richest Self-Made Women report, the number of women achieving ten-figure fortunes has reached historic highs. Driven heavily by the ongoing artificial intelligence boom, traditional manufacturing, and supply logistics, these women have built multi-billion dollar empires on their own terms.

At No.1, Diane Hendricks has investments spanning real estate, manufacturing, logistics, recycling, and even ownership of a golf course in Beloit, Wisconsin, Hendricks remains the richest self-made woman in America by a wide margin. Her journey is particularly remarkable, she became a mother at 17 and, in her early years, worked as a Playboy Bunny to support her child.