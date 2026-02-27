Global top 10 most valuable technology brands in 2026: Apple and Microsoft lead as the US dominates, where do Indian brands rank?

Global Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands in 2026: 2 Asian brands featured in the list.

Global Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands in 2026: We live in an era where technology is rapidly advancing and has become integral to both business and daily life.

As a result, the combined brand value of the world’s top 100 technology companies has risen to $3.7 trillion, up 15 per cent from $3.2 trillion in 2025, according to the latest ‘Brand Finance Technology 100 2026’ report released Thursday.

US technology brands dominate the rankings, with 46 companies on the list together accounting for more than three-quarters of the total value of the Technology 100 in 2026.

With 6 per cent brand value growth to $607.6 billion, Apple has once again secured its position as the world’s most valuable technology brand in 2026.