Global top 10 most valuable technology brands in 2026: Apple and Microsoft lead as the US dominates, where do Indian brands rank?

Global Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands in 2026 List: With 6 per cent brand value growth to $607.6 billion, Apple has once again secured its position as the world’s most valuable technology brand in 2026.

Written by: Cherry Gupta
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 27, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Global Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands in 2026Global Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands in 2026: 2 Asian brands featured in the list.
Make us preferred source on Google

Global Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands in 2026: We live in an era where technology is rapidly advancing and has become integral to both business and daily life.

As a result, the combined brand value of the world’s top 100 technology companies has risen to $3.7 trillion, up 15 per cent from $3.2 trillion in 2025, according to the latest ‘Brand Finance Technology 100 2026’ report released Thursday.

US technology brands dominate the rankings, with 46 companies on the list together accounting for more than three-quarters of the total value of the Technology 100 in 2026.

Latest Read | Top 10 highest-revenue unlisted Indian companies in 2026: Reliance Retail leads; Tata Electronics logs 1,652% YoY growth

With 6 per cent brand value growth to $607.6 billion, Apple has once again secured its position as the world’s most valuable technology brand in 2026.

Microsoft, Google, and Amazon follow Apple, retaining their positions to complete the top four and together representing an estimated 70 per cent of the total value of the top 100 technology brands in 2026.

Overtaking established technology brands TikTok, Facebook, and Samsung, NVIDIA has doubled its brand value since 2025 to reach $184.3 billion.

It has moved up three places, from eighth last year to fifth in 2026, and is now the world’s fastest-growing technology brand.

Story continues below this ad
Trending | Top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2026: Ronaldo and Messi on top; PM Modi crosses 100 million followers

Douyin, which is China’s version of TikTok, has slipped one place to sixth but still increased its brand value by 45 per cent to $153.5 billion this year.

No Indian technology brand features in the global top 10, but two make it to the top 30: TCS ranks 21st, down from 20th, and Infosys is 27th, down from 25th.

Top 10 most valuable technology brands globally in 2026

World's Top 10 Most Valuable Technology Brands
Brand Finance Technology 100 - 2026
#1
Apple
United States
$574.5B
AAA
#2
Microsoft
United States
$461.1B
AAA+
#3
Google
United States
$413.0B
AAA+
#4
Amazon
United States
$356.4B
AAA
#5
NVIDIA
United States
$87.9B
AAA
#6
TikTok/Douyin
China
$105.8B
AAA-
#7
Facebook
United States
$91.5B
AAA-
#8
Samsung
South Korea
$89.4B
AAA+
#9
Instagram
United States
$79.9B
AAA
#10
Oracle
United States
$57.4B
AA+
Source: Brand Finance Technology 100 2026
Indian Express InfoGenIE

Stay updated with the latest – Click here to read more Top 10 exclusive reports!

Cherry Gupta
Cherry Gupta
twitter

Cherry Gupta is an Assistant Manager – Content at The Indian Express. She leads the Top 10 section, curating list-based features on key national and international developments, and manages daily news content. She also produces SEO-driven articles and collaborates with the Lifestyle team to conduct interviews with notable artists and write workplace culture features. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments