10 most influential Indians in Time100 AI 2026: Meet the Indian tech leaders shaping AI’s future

From enterprise tech titan Arvind Krishna to innovative pioneers like Suchi Saria and Utkarsh Saxena, Indian visionaries earned major recognition on this year's TIME100 AI list.

TIME100 Most Influential Indians in AI 2026: TIME Magazine recently released its list of the 100 most influential people in Artificial Intelligence. The annual list was established three years ago by the reputed publication to highlight individuals who have left a lasting mark on the field of Artificial Intelligence.

There is also a buzz regarding the Indian pioneers featured on the TIME100 AI 2026 list, who are diversifying the pathways shaping the future of technology. Tech leaders like IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, and Cognizant’s Ravi Kumar S are paving the way for hardware and business systems alongside global AI adoption. Meanwhile, government officials like Arvind Raman from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are focusing on establishing crucial AI safety standards.