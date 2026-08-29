10 most influential Indians in Time100 AI 2026: Meet the Indian tech leaders shaping AI’s future

Most Influential Indians in the World 2026 in AI: TIME Magazine’s TIME100 AI 2026 list showcases how Indian leaders are redefining global tech, driving enterprise adoption, scientific innovation, and policy governance.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 12:45 PM IST
AIFrom enterprise tech titan Arvind Krishna to innovative pioneers like Suchi Saria and Utkarsh Saxena, Indian visionaries earned major recognition on this year's TIME100 AI list.
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TIME100 Most Influential Indians in AI 2026: TIME Magazine recently released its list of the 100 most influential people in Artificial Intelligence. The annual list was established three years ago by the reputed publication to highlight individuals who have left a lasting mark on the field of Artificial Intelligence.

There is also a buzz regarding the Indian pioneers featured on the TIME100 AI 2026 list, who are diversifying the pathways shaping the future of technology. Tech leaders like IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, and Cognizant’s Ravi Kumar S are paving the way for hardware and business systems alongside global AI adoption. Meanwhile, government officials like Arvind Raman from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are focusing on establishing crucial AI safety standards.

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Founders such as Sarvam AI’s Vivek Raghavan and Adalat AI’s Utkarsh Saxena are creating tools specifically tailored for indigenous Indian languages and local legal systems. Academic researchers Anima Anandkumar and Suchi Saria are innovating novel methods for scientific modeling and early disease detection through AI application. Additionally, advocates Sunny Gandhi and Meetali Jain are promoting responsible AI governance, active youth involvement, and legal accountability across the sector.

This year’s list was compiled through the combined efforts of TIME journalists and industry contributors. The magazine also acknowledged the pivotal role of OpenAI, whose 2022 release of ChatGPT fundamentally sparked global curiosity regarding the full extent of what AI technology can achieve.

10 Most Influential Indians in Time100 AI 2026

Name Organisation Position
Arvind Krishna IBM CEO and Chairman
Arvind Raman NIST Acting head, U.S. CAISI and Director
Anima Anandkumar Caltech Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences
Utkarsh Saxena Adalat AI Co-founder and CEO
Suchi Saria Bayesian Health; John Hopkins Founder and CEO; Professor
Sanjay Mehrotra Micron Technology Chairman, President and CEO
Vivek Raghavan Sarvam AI Co-founder
Ravi Kumar S. Cognizant CEO
Sunny Gandhi Encode Co-Executive Director
Meetali Jain Tech Justice Law Project Executive Director

Source: time.com

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