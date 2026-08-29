10 most influential Indians in Time100 AI 2026: Meet the Indian tech leaders shaping AI’s future

TIME100 Most Influential Indians in AI 2026: TIME Magazine recently released its list of the 100 most influential people in Artificial Intelligence. The annual list was established three years ago by the reputed publication to highlight individuals who have left a lasting mark on the field of Artificial Intelligence.
There is also a buzz regarding the Indian pioneers featured on the TIME100 AI 2026 list, who are diversifying the pathways shaping the future of technology. Tech leaders like IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, and Cognizant’s Ravi Kumar S are paving the way for hardware and business systems alongside global AI adoption. Meanwhile, government officials like Arvind Raman from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are focusing on establishing crucial AI safety standards.
Founders such as Sarvam AI’s Vivek Raghavan and Adalat AI’s Utkarsh Saxena are creating tools specifically tailored for indigenous Indian languages and local legal systems. Academic researchers Anima Anandkumar and Suchi Saria are innovating novel methods for scientific modeling and early disease detection through AI application. Additionally, advocates Sunny Gandhi and Meetali Jain are promoting responsible AI governance, active youth involvement, and legal accountability across the sector.
This year’s list was compiled through the combined efforts of TIME journalists and industry contributors. The magazine also acknowledged the pivotal role of OpenAI, whose 2022 release of ChatGPT fundamentally sparked global curiosity regarding the full extent of what AI technology can achieve.
|Name
|Organisation
|Position
|Arvind Krishna
|IBM
|CEO and Chairman
|Arvind Raman
|NIST
|Acting head, U.S. CAISI and Director
|Anima Anandkumar
|Caltech
|Bren Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences
|Utkarsh Saxena
|Adalat AI
|Co-founder and CEO
|Suchi Saria
|Bayesian Health; John Hopkins
|Founder and CEO; Professor
|Sanjay Mehrotra
|Micron Technology
|Chairman, President and CEO
|Vivek Raghavan
|Sarvam AI
|Co-founder
|Ravi Kumar S.
|Cognizant
|CEO
|Sunny Gandhi
|Encode
|Co-Executive Director
|Meetali Jain
|Tech Justice Law Project
|Executive Director
Source: time.com