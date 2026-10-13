10 best countries in the world 2026: Greece leads, India ranks among the top 20

Greece swooped the No. 1 spot while India ranked at No. 17 in the best countries around the world survey released by Conde Nast Traveller. (photo credit: wikimedia commons)

Condé Nast Traveller recently released the list for The Best Countries in the World 2026, as part of its Readers’ Choice Awards, which marked its 29th edition in 2026.

Thousands of respondents around the world submitted ratings on a secure voting website between April 1 and June 30, 2026. The survey’s questionnaire contained candidates across various categories, including hotels, resorts, airlines, cities, islands, cruise lines, etc.

The candidates needed a minimum number of responses to be considered. They were judged using a standard five-point scale (excellent, very good, good, fair, and poor), which was then converted into a percentage. The final score was determined by averaging these ratings.