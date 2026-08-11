10 Best Colleges in USA in 2026 as per LinkedIn: Princeton beats Harvard, Stanford for No 1 spot

LinkedIn’s 10 Best Colleges in America 2026 List: LinkedIn recently released a report on the 50 best colleges in the United States in 2026, with Princeton University clinching the No 1 spot, standing out for job placement, internships, and entrepreneurship.

LinkedIn named the 50 US universities that excel at driving career outcomes for their alumni, basing its list on criteria such as how rapidly graduates land full-time positions and how many eventually climb into senior management or build successful businesses.

The No 2, 3, and 4 spots were claimed by Duke University, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, respectively. Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Notre Dame took the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively. While Cornell University and Yale University stood at No 8 and No 9, Stanford University rounded off the top 10.