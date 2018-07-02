Young girl dies after being thrown off a ‘bouncy castle’ that burst ‘because of heat’

In an incident which started as fun and ended as a tragedy, a young girl died after a bouncy castle on a beach exploded. The inflated trampoline threw away the little girl in a pink dress as it exploded with a loud bang. Reportedly, many onlookers at the Gorleston beach narrated the incident that took place on June 31 as they stood watching, helplessly, the young girl fall to her death. According to a report by The Telegraph, the police at Norfolk, in England, were called soon after. An ambulance arrived and gave the little girl, who was undergoing a cardiac arrest as a result of the fall, a CPR. She was taken to James Paget Hospital, where she died shortly after. “Just seen the most horrific thing in my life. A bouncy castle exploded at the beach and the child on it was catapulted about 20ft into the air. Please say a prayer for the four year old being rushed to hospital after 15 minutes of CPR,” said Kara Longshaw, an onlooker at the place of the incident.

Curt Johnson, the owner of the play area, reportedly said that the trampoline exploded “because of the heat.”

