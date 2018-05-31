Kolkata woman thrashes mother-in-law; viral video leads cops to arrest the abuser

The video was captured by an onlooker and posted on Facebook where it left Netizens fuming. (Source: Kolkata Police/ Facebook, Twitter) The video was captured by an onlooker and posted on Facebook where it left Netizens fuming. (Source: Kolkata Police/ Facebook, Twitter)

In a video from Kolkata, an elderly woman was filmed being physically abused by another woman. The video that went viral on Facebook, was captured by a neighbour and the user claimed, it was the daughter-in-law of the aged old lady who was thrashing her in the footage. The footage shows the middle-aged woman screaming at the frail, elderly woman and then beating her with her bare hands. Concerned over the plight of the old woman, many people shared the video on social media and urged Kolkata police to take action in the matter. The incident took place in South Kolkata’s Basdroni area. The cops took quick action and the abuser was arrested the next day.

According to a post put up by the Kolkata Police on their Facebook page, the elderly woman, Yashoda Paul is a patient of amnesia and was being punished by the daughter-in-law for plucking flowers from the garden “without permission.”

Watch the video here:

A video was viral today in which a elderly lady was tortured by her daughter in law. Team #BANSDRONI PS traced the tormentor and arrested her. pic.twitter.com/wSUrenYWGc — DCP Jadavpur Divn Kolkata (@KPSouthsubnDiv) May 30, 2018

Sergent Subhro Chakraborty of the Basdroni Police station first came across the viral video and reported it to his senior. With the help of the footage, the police was able to trace the offended, Swapna Paul and rescue the women in distress. “It’s a regular affair,” the post added about the physical torture, quoting a few neighbours.

Read the full post here:

Earlier, in March this year, videos of a woman in Kannur’s Ayikkara coastal village beating up an elderly woman too left social media users fuming. Viral video of the shocking incident too had led police to take quick action and move the elderly woman to a shelter home and a case was registered against the abuser.

