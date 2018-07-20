Waitress pushes man against a wall for groping her; gets him arrested

Waitress caught hold of a man and got him arrested for touching her inappropriately. (Source: get money/YouTube) Waitress caught hold of a man and got him arrested for touching her inappropriately. (Source: get money/YouTube)

A video of a waitress in Georgia grabbing and cornering a man after he groped her in a crowded restaurant has gone viral. Emelia Holden, who was working at the Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah was rattled when a man touched her behind as he walked past her. The incident, which was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the location, got social media’s attention after it went viral.

In the short clip, which has generated a buzz on social media, the man can be seen inappropriately touching the 21-year-old who has her back towards him. However, Holden did not let the man get away. Instead, she grabbed onto his shirt and rammed him against the wall while yelling at him.

According to The Independent, the police was immediately called to the location and the offender was arrested and made to spend two nights in a cell. “All that I want from my experiences is for women to know that it’s okay to stand up for yourself,” she said. “You have every right to wear what you want and you most certainly have every right to defend yourself,” she told the news website.

