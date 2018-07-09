Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Video of Istanbul cafe with lion behind glass wall goes viral, draws flak online

The owner of the cafe has a zoo under the café and has the "necessary paperwork", the animals were allowed to stay there but the authorities have asked them to take the glass wall down in three months time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 9:32:19 pm
animal cafe, lion in a cafe, istanbul lion cafe, turkey, viral videos, indian express The eatery shared a few videos of the cub called Khaleesi on Instagram, causing a huge debate and uproar online. (Source: @mevzoo/ Instagram)
In a bid to attract customers, a Turkey restaurant has devised an unusual plan — to put a lion cub behind a glass corridor! Yes, a posh cafe called Mevzoo in Istanbul has wildcat displayed behind the glass wall, as customers enjoy a meal. The eatery shared a few videos of the cub called Khaleesi on Instagram, causing a huge debate and uproar online.

Not just the lion, the cafe which claims to be a ‘rehabilitation centre’ for wild animals also has two crocodiles, 35 rabbits, several flamingos, four snakes, four horses, two parrots, and an iguana, according to The Independent.

One video of the lion pacing in anger, as a toddler keeps running outside went viral across social media platform and stirred outrage online. According to reports, thousands have signed a petition to ban the place.

Watch the video here:

However, when the Turkish Ministry of Forest and Water Management investigated the place after getting complaints, they couldn’t let the animals free as the owner operates a zoo below the cafe. “Mevzoo keeps most of its animals in cages underneath the cafe, in a ‘zoo’ that is registered with the Ministry of Forestry,” the report added.

As the owner has the “necessary paperwork”, the animals were allowed to stay there but the authorities have asked them to take the glass wall down in three months time.

