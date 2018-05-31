Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Veere Di Wedding banned in Pakistan over ‘vulgar dialogues’; here is why trolls are calling it ‘karma’

Pakistan Censor Board's ban on Veere Di Weddng's generated quite a buzz on the Internet, especially Twitter, where many condemned it. Many others, decided to troll the leading ladies of the film.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 3:52:05 pm
veere di wedding, veere di wedding pakistan ban, veere di wedding ban, veere di wedding kareena kapoor, veere di wedding kareena kapor sonam kapoor, veere di wedding ban in Pakistan, veere di wedding pakistan ban movie, veere di wedding vulgar dialogues pakistan ban, Indian express, Indian express News Veere Di Wedding’s dialogues have been deemed ‘vulgar’ and unfit for screening by Pakistan’s CBFC.

The Pakistan film censor board has banned the screening of the upcoming Bollywood film Veere di Wedding for its “vulgar dialogues and obscene scenes”. The ensemble-cast film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was screened for the Pakistan Censor Board on Tuesday (May 29) night. Danyal Gilani, Chairman, Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), informed IANS via social media: “Members of the CBFC unanimously decided to not allow the film for public exhibition in the cinemas as its content flouts the Censorship of Film Code 1980.” The move generated quite a buzz on the Internet, especially Twitter, where many condemned it.

Many others, decided to troll the leading ladies of the film. Before we on to why the actors were trolled, here is what those who supported the film, had to say about the ban.

Around the time when people across the world had come together in fury against the brutal rape in Kathua, Kareena, Sonam and Swara had joined the social media movement holding placards that asked for ‘Justice for Kathua rape victim’. Their message started thus: “I am Hindustan. I am ashamed…” Upon Pakistan’s ban of their film, many on the Internet now took jibes on the actors: “That’s so sad. Your film “Veere di wedding” has been banned in Pakistan for vulgar content while it’s running in Hindustan that you are ashamed of.” “I am Hindustan; I am ashamed of Veere di wedding; Pakistan: Me too; #BoycottVeereDiWedding.”

Do you think Pakistan Censor Board’s ban on the film is justified? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

