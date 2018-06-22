Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Twitterati hail TIME, New Yorker’s powerful covers on Trump’s immigration policy

TIME and New Yorker's latest magazine covers that have aimed to represent the situation in the US in the best way they could, has now united people across the world on social media as they call out Trump's 'zero tolerance policy'

Published: June 22, 2018 11:08:22 am
trump's zero tolerance policy, children divided at borders, New Yorker's cover, TIME Trump cover, TIME latest cover, Hondulan 2 year old crying photo viral, Trump children, trump illegal immigrants children, trump children separated from parents, What is Trump's zero tolerance policy, Indian express, Indian express news On social media, where heart-wrenching pictures of little children crying after being separated from their loved ones went viral. (Source: Instagram)

Donald Trump’s now reversed zero-tolerance policy, which separated children from their parents who had illegally crossed into US, led to a massive backlash both offline and on social media. Over the last few weeks, pictures  of children crying after being separated from their family went viral, triggered severe criticism of the Trump administration. Though the decision has been reversed, the anger towards the ‘inhumane’ order by the United States government, was palpable. TIME and New Yorker‘s latest magazine covers have now captured the trauma the children went through at the detention camps. The covers have now united people across the world on social media as they call out Trump’s ‘zero tolerance policy’, which many Holocaust survivors, reportedly said, reminded them of what they had been through.

TIME, which has never minced words when it comes to calling out Donald Trump’s policies, showed the 2-year-old Honduran refugee child, whose photos by Getty Images photographer John Moore went viral, looking up and crying while a towering Trump looked down at her. New Yorker showed little children, with fear in their eyes, peeking from behind the Statue of Liberty.

Here is TIME magazine’s breathtaking cover. 

Meanwhile, another news that got many people questioning TIME’s tenacity when it comes to fact-checking, is that the child featured on their cover, was in fact not separated from her mother. The father of the child reportedly said that his wife was seeking a job and not escaping violence or getting deported.

ALSO READ | Little Honduran girl on Time cover was not taken from mother, says father

Here is a look at New Yorker’s next week’s cover “Yearning to Breathe Free” by Barry Blitt.

Following heavy backlash and criticism for his act, Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday (June 20) ending the process of separating children from their elders.

