‘Was literally thrown out of car’: Bengali TV star accuses Uber driver of molestation

An actor in a leading Bengali television show Wednesday accused a private cab driver in Kolkata of harassment and followed it up with a case of molestation. She alleged that her Uber driver had cancelled her trip mid-way, and then dragged her out of the car when she protested. A spokesperson for Uber said that the incident was “deeply concerning”.

The actor said in a Facebook post that she had booked the taxi to go for a shoot. She said the driver had ended the trip in the middle of the road, due to which she complained. She said that when she refused to alight from the vehicle, the driver drove to a different location and then dragged her out of the car.

The actor said she was unable to file a police complaint at the time as she is playing the lead in a hit television series and had a prior work committment. The actor told IndianExpress Bangla that police personnel from the Tiljala police station had later come to the studio to register a complaint.

“I have filed a complaint against the driver on molestation charges,” the actor told IndianExpress Bangla over the phone.

In a detailed post on Facebook, the actor recounted how the incident took place.

“I had booked Uber service from my home to my studio (Dassani 2, Rania) exactly at 8:15 am, today, this guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road he cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car, when I refused and suddenly turned the car to an opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me,” she wrote in a detailed Facebook post. She also shared a photo of the driver and the taxi’s number plate.

The actor said that she even screamed, but it was to no avail.

“I was shouting but he didn’t stop he drove the car and took me to a remote area,” she said. The driver then allegedly got out the car, “opened the door and literally pulled me out,” she wrote.

She also alleged that the driver had threatened her when she asked for help. “‘Ki korbi kor, dekhi ki korte parish‘ (Do what you want, let me see what you can do)” he allegedly told her.

The actor said she then alerted her parents about the incident as well as her colleagues. She said her colleagues reached where she was soon afterwards and rescued her.

“This is a clear violation of the safety standards set by our community guidelines, and we have removed the driver’s access to the app. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities in their investigations,” an Uber spokesperson told IndianExpress Bangla.