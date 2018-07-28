Woman dies after husband performs delivery following online videos

The baby is doing fine but sadly the mother died after giving birth. (Representational image/ Pixabay) The baby is doing fine but sadly the mother died after giving birth. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

One man’s dependency on social media went horribly wrong when he tried to assist his wife during the childbirth. With help of videos on YouTube, the husband tried to deliver a baby at home along with his friend and latter’s wife. Sadly, after giving birth the pregnant woman fell unconscious and later lost her life owing to excessive blood loss.

Learning new things by watching videos online has been a prevalent trend but not all videos of do-it-yourself (DIY) are helpful, and neither does knowledge garnered from online is effective. The trio that tried to assist Krithiga to deliver her second child at home had no medical knowledge.

According to a report by PTI, on July 22, when she went into labour, her husband Karthikeyan called his friend Praveen and his wife for help to have a natural delivery at home. Reportedly, the couple had been following many such videos on Facebook and YouTube ever since she conceived her first child.

The 28-year old woman in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur gave birth to a healthy baby but lost consciousness later. The mother and child were rushed to hospital post the delivery but doctors declared her brought dead.

Although the incident happened a week earlier, it was brought to the notice of police after the city health officer was alerted by the locals recently. Later, the woman’s father filed a complaint to the police. Karthikeyan and two others have been taken into custody for further investigation.

