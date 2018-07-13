VIDEO: This experiment on society’s response towards rape is a must watch

The underlying message of the “confronting experiment” was to contribute towards the prevention of rape. (Source: Ari.B/YouTube) The underlying message of the “confronting experiment” was to contribute towards the prevention of rape. (Source: Ari.B/YouTube)

One of the most commonly talked about issues today is women’s safety. A lot of us, with a sound and virtuous conscience, come forward to protest rape threats, attempts and definitely the inhuman act in itself. But do we come any close to acting upon our words? This is fundamentally the question that a video, which is a social experiment, by YouTuber Ari.B raises. Making a remark on the society’s apparent “indifference towards rape”, what do they do when it comes down to acting on preventing rape and asking the question “When is rape okay?”, one guy stands on crowded streets with a placard that reads “RAPE… IT’S HER FAULT.” People, evidently shocked and disturbed, come and confront him, some asking him to take it down while another passer-by suggesting he “reassess your life because you need help, Sir.”

He then changes the text on the placard to “HELP RAPE VICTIMS.” Watch the video here to know what happens.

The underlying message of the “confronting experiment” was to contribute towards the prevention of rape and to invoke empathetic emotions in people towards rape survivors and victims, in place of indifference.

