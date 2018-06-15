Shujaat Bukhari killing: Politicians, journalists condemn incident, say it’s an ‘attack on press freedom’

Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
Following the attack on senior Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two PSOs that killed them, several, including Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, labelled his murder as an 'attack on the freedom of press', others called it the "insanity of violence".

Updated: June 15, 2018 12:54:19 pm
Shujaat Bukhari , shujaat bukhari journalist, shujaat bukhari journalist death news, shujaat bukhari journalist latest news, journalist shujaat bukhari, rising kashmir editor, rising kashmir editor shujaat bukhari, rising kashmir journalist shujaat bukhari, Shujaat Bukhari condolences, remembering shujaat bukhari, Indian express, Indian express news Unidentified gunmen shot Shujaat Bukhari and the two officials as he was leaving his office in Srinagar’s Press Enclave. (Source: Facebook)
The murder of Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kahsmir, and his PSOs on the eve of Eid in Kashmir has left many shocked and heavy-hearted. Unidentified gunmen shot him and the two officials as he was leaving his office in Srinagar’s Press Enclave. Another security guard was critically injured in the attack. Other journalists, politicians, friends and well-wishers of Bukhari thereafter took to Twitter to pay their respects to him as well as condemn the act. Several, including Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, labelled his murder as an attack on the freedom of press, others called it the “insanity of violence”.

“Shujaat Bukhari yet another victim of the insanity of violence. When will sanity return to our Kashmir . Let a dialogue at least start before there is no space left for it. Meanwhile we condemn this unforgivable act of violence.” wrote Kapil Sibal, “Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family.” tweeted Mehbooba Mufti, after the news of Bukhari’s death spread.

Here is how politicians and other journalists are mourning Bukhari.

The 51-year-old is survived by his wife Tahmeena, daughter Duriya and son Tahmeed. He is the brother of Basharat Bukhari, a senior PDP leader and the Minister for Horticulture, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.

