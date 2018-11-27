‘Shame on who?’: Lebanese social experiment tries to tackle ‘victim blaming’ culture in rape cases

When people across Lebanon started receiving mysterious “Shame on Who?” texts messages, they had no idea about the campaign behind it. As the Lebanese civil society attempts to fight the victim blaming culture in the middle eastern country, a campaign “مين الفلتان؟” [Shame on Who?] was initiated recently to raise awareness about the same.

The social experiment was launched by Abaad, a local non-profit organisation, by sending out anonymous text messages that read, “Shame on who”, a website Al Bawaba reported. Soon, they released a video that has now gone viral with over two million views.

The 1.58-minute viral clip is an experiment done to monitor the reactions of the passerby to a ‘rape victim’.

Watch the video here:

In the video, a woman actor plays a rape victim while the reactions of the people are captured by a hidden camera. While some people were empathetic towards the girl in the video, others were quick to shame her and call her out for the clothes she was wearing.

Describing the #ShameOnWho campaign that works towards reshaping “society’s skewed perception of victim shaming”, ABAAD calls “for severe penalties against the rapist in Lebanon.”