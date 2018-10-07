Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
School bullies destroy boy’s hearing aid; people raise money to buy him a new one

A 10-year-old deaf boy was attacked by bullies in Lister Road in Beechdale, England. A group of six older boy pushed over, kicked and stamped the young boy. The six boys are yet to be identified.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2018 6:52:20 pm

deaf boy bullied, deaf boy hearing aid destroyed, deaf boy beaten up, England, England news The police are yet to find and identify the older boys who attacked the deaf boy. (Source: Getty Images/Representational Image)

A gang of six bullied a 10-year-old hearing impaired boy and destroyed his hearing aid in England recently. According to a Daily Mail reportthe incident occurred on Lister Road in Beechdale, England. The West Midlands Police told the news website that the 10-year-old schoolboy was ‘pushed over, kicked and stamped’ by the group of seniors. The police added that the assault left the child ‘very frightened and shaken’.

The attackers tore the hearing aids of the boy and flung them to the ground. They then crushed the machine with their feet. As per the news website, the Police said that a large sum of money, around ‘several thousands of pounds’, would be needed to replace the destroyed hearing implants.

The police are yet to find and identify the older boys who attacked the victim. “We are appealing for help with identifying this group of bullies who launched an unprovoked and hateful attack on a defenceless young boy,” Sergeant Adam Hicklin, of the force’s CID, told the news company. To help out the boy and his family with the money to replace the hearing aid, a crowdfunding page JustGiving page has been set-up. The aim was to raise around £2,500, however, according to the same report, the account has already raised over £5,300.

 

