VIDEO: Pakistani woman’s FB post on auto-driver ‘masturbating’ at her goes viral

A couple of weeks ago, a Pakistani woman’s Facebook post on how she handled an auto-driver who was allegedly masturbating at her went viral. Not only did she manage to make a quick video of him, she also got him to stop the vehicle near a police station and thrashed him for the kind of harassment he had supposedly indulged in. While indianexpress.com could not independently verify if the man had committed the act, going just by the video, we wrote to Shahtaj Qadir to know further details.

Upon asked if she filed a police complaint against him or not, the 24-year-old social media executive said she did not, because she failed to note down the auto’s registration number. “He didn’t follow me as he pushed me and ran away,” she said.

She received a mixed response online after she posted the video on Facebook. “The messages were a mixed collection of support and hate. People (mostly women) were supporting and encouraging, whereas mostly men were victim blaming, saying things like my explicitness is the reason why I was harassed. Some of them are even defending auto driver by saying he’s just scratching his balls lol as if I was blind and stupid to understand,” added the Karachi resident, talking to us through Facebook.

Qadir posted the video, along with which, she shared what she put forth as tips for girls who might find themselves in similar situations. Given how a lot of women continue to step out of their houses fearing sexual assaults and harassment, Qadir, also reminded women across the world to not panic in such situations and handle them with calm.

“TW: Harrassment

Thanks to unavailability of Uber and Careem, had to take auto to home and this auto wala made this journey memorable by masturbating openly with constant stares at my breasts.

Long story short, I asked him to stop the auto near police station and beat the shit out of him which I’m sure he’ll remember for months!

Since harrassment is the new normal now, here are some tips for my girls which might help them in such situations.

1) Don’t panic when you see a man near you masturbating, I know it’s ugly but try to keep yourself calm.

2) Try to make a video or capture a photo of him. Note the number plate if possible.

3) Ask him politely to stop the vehicle near any busy or crowded area (parking lot, shopping mall, marts, bus stops), police station is preferable.

4) Now the pig is under your control, beat him, kick him or try to gather the crowd near you but don’t let him go easily!

Girls! MUHAFIZ MARD is a fictional character our society has made to make us feel coward and weak, we’re our own protectors so stand for yourself!

WE GOT THIS “

