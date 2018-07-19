‘We don’t tip terrorist’: Customer refuses to tip waiter with a ‘Muslim name’

Funny how we claim we are a progressive lot yet resort to such measures when it comes to real life. (Source: Khalil Cavil/Facebook) Funny how we claim we are a progressive lot yet resort to such measures when it comes to real life. (Source: Khalil Cavil/Facebook)

In yet another example of how several continue to harbour stereotype-induced hatred towards Muslims, a customer at a restaurant refused to tip the waiter because of his name. Khalil Cavil, who lives in Texas, took to Facebook to share the shocking words — “We don’t tip terrorist”, written by a customer on the bill receipt for him. In addition to reaching out to Cavil for further updates, indianexpress.com dug a little deeper on social media and it seems that he happens to have a “Muslim name” but is a Christian, in fact. Yet, that still is no justification for the customer’s illogical, strong sense of dislike towards a particular religious community.

This is what one Instagram user, commenting on the issue, wrote: “It was posted by #khalilcavil yesterday on #facebook .He lives in #Texas #USA who was accused of as a Terrorist by the customer he was serving. The irony is he is not even a #Muslim. He simply happen to have a #Muslim name. This is sheer #racisim / #xenophobic that still exist even to this day. When are we going to be more civilized?”

“Last night at work I received this note from one of my tables. At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach. I share this because I want people to understand that this racism, and this hatred still exists. Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith. All day I’ve had to remind myself that Jesus died for these people too. I have decided to let this encourage me, and fuel me to change the world the only way I know how. So to all the haters out there, keep talkin, your only helping me step into my destiny!”

He later took to Facebook again to thank all those who reached out to him and spoke against racism and xenophobia.

“Once again, I want to thank everyone for all of the loving support. Most of all I want to thank my family who has stood by me during this hectic week. I want to thank everyone who has messaged me over these past few days. There has been so much support and encouraging messages that it’s been hard to keep up with all of them. But to all of the people who have sent me money I want to thank you as well. I want to make it very clear that this was never about the tip nor the money. It was about shedding a light on racism and sharing the love of Jesus. It was about igniting conversations because I believe real change happens when we start talking about the issue and acknowledging its there. So thank you to everyone who has invested in me over these past few days. With much prayer, I have decided to put all of the funds I have received into missionary work through my home church. This will help other people spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to different places around the world. Let’s make the enemy pay by helping other people establish the Kingdom of God here on earth. Thank you!”

