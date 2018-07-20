VIDEO: Muslim cleric arrested for slapping woman lawyer during triple talaq debate on live TV

The video shows Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi getting into a heated verbal debate with Farah Faiz on Zee Hindustan channel, as people around them get up to intervene. (Source: Zee Hindustan/Twitter) The video shows Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi getting into a heated verbal debate with Farah Faiz on Zee Hindustan channel, as people around them get up to intervene. (Source: Zee Hindustan/Twitter)

A video of a Muslim cleric attacking a woman lawyer and human rights activist on live TV while debating triple talaq and Muslim women’s rights has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi getting into a heated verbal debate with Farah Faiz on Zee Hindustan channel, as people around them get up to intervene. Faiz, who was advocating against triple talaq, slapped Qasmi first, following which he assaulted her. Following a complaint filed by the media house, Qasmi was arrested.

This is the video, shared by the channel, showing Qasmi assaulting the lawyer.

According to FatwaOnline.com, a web portal by Islamic Peace Foundation of India, Qasmi is described as öne of the leading Islamic scholars living today in India”. “He has a unique capability of suggesting insightful Islamic solutions to the new-age problems without compromising on fundamental tenets of Islamic Shariah,” reads his description further.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd