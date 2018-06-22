Melania wore an ‘I really don’t care, Do u?’ jacket to visit migrant kids, much to Twitterati’s SHOCK

Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to a migrant child center in Texas wearing a jacket that had "I really don't care, do u?" written on the back in white and bold.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2018 12:22:08 pm
melania trump, melania trump jacket, melania trump jacket viral, melania trump i dont care jacket, melania trump jacket trneind,g melania trump illegal immigrantchildren jacket, melania trump children jacket viral, melania trump zara jacket viral, Indian express, Indian express news Given how sartorial choices, especially by someone of Melania’s stature, can also be interpreted as making strong political statements, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her jacket has been garnering flak. (Source: Reuters, AP)

Even as Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy that separated about 2,000 migrant children from their parents on the borders continues to garner intense backlash and criticism, it is now Melania Trump’s jacket that has left the Internet in a state of SHOCK. As the US government repealed the controversial immigration policy order, Melania made an unannounced visit to a migrant child center in Texas wearing a jacket that had “I really don’t care, do u?” written on the back in white and bold.

The FLOTUS has been garnering criticism on the Internet ever since, with many asserting that she ought to have been more responsible, given her position at the White House. Further, this also led to many coming up with their versions of ‘Melania jacket’ thereafter. In an attempt to deflect criticism targetted at Melania for her sartorial choice, President Trump sought to link the quote on her dress with ‘fake news’. He wrote: ““I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

This did not stop many on social media from pointing out the irony, given how the FLOTUS had “hated to see families being separated at the border”.

Reportedly, the Zara jacket costs $39, which led Brian Krassenstein, a Twitter user, to frame his question thus: “Melania Trump’s Jacket saying “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?” was $39 How many $39 jackets do you think the wife of a supposed billionaire owns? This was Planned to distract us. I’m nearly certain of it.”

Here are some other responses the jacket garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson, defended Melania’s case by saying, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

