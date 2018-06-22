Melania wore an ‘I really don’t care, Do u?’ jacket to visit migrant kids, much to Twitterati’s SHOCK

Given how sartorial choices, especially by someone of Melania’s stature, can also be interpreted as making strong political statements, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her jacket has been garnering flak. (Source: Reuters, AP) Given how sartorial choices, especially by someone of Melania’s stature, can also be interpreted as making strong political statements, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her jacket has been garnering flak. (Source: Reuters, AP)

Even as Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy that separated about 2,000 migrant children from their parents on the borders continues to garner intense backlash and criticism, it is now Melania Trump’s jacket that has left the Internet in a state of SHOCK. As the US government repealed the controversial immigration policy order, Melania made an unannounced visit to a migrant child center in Texas wearing a jacket that had “I really don’t care, do u?” written on the back in white and bold.

The FLOTUS has been garnering criticism on the Internet ever since, with many asserting that she ought to have been more responsible, given her position at the White House. Further, this also led to many coming up with their versions of ‘Melania jacket’ thereafter. In an attempt to deflect criticism targetted at Melania for her sartorial choice, President Trump sought to link the quote on her dress with ‘fake news’. He wrote: ““I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 June 2018

This did not stop many on social media from pointing out the irony, given how the FLOTUS had “hated to see families being separated at the border”.

Reportedly, the Zara jacket costs $39, which led Brian Krassenstein, a Twitter user, to frame his question thus: “Melania Trump’s Jacket saying “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?” was $39 How many $39 jackets do you think the wife of a supposed billionaire owns? This was Planned to distract us. I’m nearly certain of it.”

Here are some other responses the jacket garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Do you think we believe that crap? pic.twitter.com/BGsF7Q2FmG — Sandy Shahwan (@shahwan_sandy) 22 June 2018

If Michelle Obama had worn the jacket Melania Trump wore today, there would be civil war right now. — RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) 21 June 2018

Melania Trump wore a jacket that read “I really don’t care. Do U?” to visit traumatized migrant children that her husband had put in cages. I once again offer my sincerest condolences to @TheOnion for having to find a way to satirize a reality that has, itself, become satire. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) 21 June 2018

Melania Trump’s Jacket mess was the result of one of 3 things: #1 She Really doesn’t give a crap about the children #2 She cant read English #3 This was a planned Distraction. There is no way this was just one big coincidental mistake. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) 21 June 2018

If Melania Trump actually did wear the “I really don’t care do u?” jacket to troll the media as she was visiting traumatized children, as her husband claims, that’s even more pathetic than it being a dumb blunder. The White House is more committed to trolling than helping people. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) 22 June 2018

I actually thought this was fake or some sick joke but wow it’s true! Melania Trump actually wore a jacket on her way to visit detention centers housing children separated from their parents that said, “I really don’t care, do u?”https://t.co/hxBpiHekKW — Steve Westly (@SteveWestly) 22 June 2018

The hypocrisy of @FLOTUS going down to the border to speak broken English to our refugees in that dumb jacket is a little hard to swallow. For all the trump supporters who defend her by saying she speaks five languages—English isn’t one of them. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 21 June 2018

RT @krassenstein: Melania Trump’s Jacket saying “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?” was $39 How many $39 jackets do you think the wife of a supposed billionaire owns? This was Planned to distract us. I’m nearly certain of it. — KAS (@kimmiedq) 21 June 2018

Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson, defended Melania’s case by saying, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

