Video: Little boy blows up sidewalk after dropping lit fireworks in a manhole

Fortunately, the boy made it out of the blast and was unhurt.

While people often burst firecrackers during festivals and special occasions, it is something that needs to be done responsibly. However, a boy in China blew up the sidewalk at Inner Mongolian city of Chifeng after he dropped some lit fireworks through a manhole cover.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows moment before the sidewalk blows up with debris and dense smoke engulfing the area. The clip, which was shared widely on several social media platform, left many displeased. While some asked why the little boy had fireworks with him, others wondered if he survived the blast. Fortunately, the boy was unhurt, the Shanghaiist reported.

