8-month-old baby becomes the ‘face of Gaza carnage’; Netizens share condolences

The opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem was met with widespread protests by Palestinian civilians in Gaza, which resulted in Israel soldiers killing more than 57 of the protesters. Amid international outrage, Ministry of Health in Gaza declared an eight-month-old baby girl dead after tear-gas inhalation. She was soon declared the face of the ‘Gaza carnage’ on social media. Soon, people across the world condemning the attack, took to social media to share heartbreaking images of her family breaking down at seeing her lifeless body and also shared messages of strength and condolences.

According to a report by the Al-Jazeera, she and her family were residing in Western Gaza, at the al-Shati district. She was among at least eight Palestinians under the age of 18 who were killed in the protest on May 14 (Monday).

The Israeli military has cut the Palestinian territory off by imposing an air, land and sea blockade on the Gaza strip for over ten years. This has left its residents poverty-struck and deprived of other important resources. While Palestinians have been demanding their right to return to the areas they were expelled from in 1948 since March, about 104 of them have been reportedly killed by Israeli forces. In a contrast, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were inaugurating the US embassy around the same time attack was meted on Palestinians in Gaza.

