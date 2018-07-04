‘Kodaikanal Still Won’t’: Sofia Ashraf, TM Krishna, Amrit Rao call out Unilever for ‘environmental racism’

While the makers of the music video claim Unilever compensated around 591 of its former workers, the factory continues to spill mercury into the forests nearby, thus creating environmental hazards. (Source: Jhatkaa/YouTube) While the makers of the music video claim Unilever compensated around 591 of its former workers, the factory continues to spill mercury into the forests nearby, thus creating environmental hazards. (Source: Jhatkaa/YouTube)

Three years after Chennai-based activist and rapper Sofia Ashraf released a music video highlighting environmental pollution in Kodaikanal, the Internet sensation has released another video on the same issue. Set to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda‘, the earlier version of the video, titled ‘Kodaikanal Won’t‘, highlighted how Kodaikanal was being allegedly contaminated by mercury from Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) thermometer company. While the CEO of the company Paul Polman promised changes and compensation to the workers, Ashraf, along with other prominent activists and artistes, have come up with another video – this time titled “Kodaikanal Still Won’t”.

While the makers of the music video claim Unilever compensated around 591 of its former workers, the factory continues to spill mercury into the forests nearby, thus creating environmental hazards. Further, they accuse the conglomerate of “environmental racism” because they refuse to apply the same clean-up standards for India as that for Europe. With Ramon Magsaysay winner and Carnatic musician TM Krishna and Amrit Rao, indie-rock artiste along with Ashraf with time, ‘Kodaikanal Still Won’t’ demands a “world class clean-up” of its mess in India and even makes tongue-in-cheek, sarcastic remarks like “treat us like white” to get their attention. Watch the video here.

Watch Kodaikal Won’t video here, that came out in July 2015.

