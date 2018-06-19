Here is why this photo of a 2-year-old crying is going viral

Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Photographer John Moore's viral photo shows a 2-year-old girl crying as her mother stood beside her. The young Honduran girl's mother was being frisked and body-searched (after which she was detained) when he took this picture.

Published: June 19, 2018 5:14:23 pm
john moore viral photos, john moore viral images, john moore 2 year old viral photo, john moore 2 year old honduran refugee crying, 2 year old honduran refugee crying, 2 year old refugee child crying photo viral, Indian express, Indian express news The photo, that subsequently went viral, succeeded to prick the conscience of many who condemned the ongoing painstaking separation of children at the borders from their parents and other loved ones. (Source: CNN)

The picture of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi lying facedown on the Mediterranean beach became the defining moment in the mass migration of people from war-torn Syria, Now, a picture of 2-year-old Honduran girl crying as her mother stood beside her at the US-Mexico border has become a point of debate on the United States President Donald Trump’s policy of “zero tolerance” on borders, that have resulted in children being separated from their parents who brought them there. The picture, clicked by Getty photographer John Moore – a Pulitzer prize winner – has gone viral on social media. The girl’s mother was being frisked and body-searched (after which she was reportedly detained) when Moore took this picture.

ALSO READ | Why 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the US border

In an interview to the CNN, Moore talked at length about the context of the photo. “As I finished taking these photographs, I had to stop and take a few breaths. I was sort of overcome with emotion myself. But then it was over and they drove away.” he said, adding that he wanted to stop her crying.

Here are some of the responses the picture garnered on social media.

On an attempt to cap illegal migration, about 2,000 children were separated from their families at the southern border in the US, according Department of Homeland Security figures obtained by AP. Over a six-week period between mid-April to May end, 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults.

