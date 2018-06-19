Here is why this photo of a 2-year-old crying is going viral

The photo, that subsequently went viral, succeeded to prick the conscience of many who condemned the ongoing painstaking separation of children at the borders from their parents and other loved ones. (Source: CNN) The photo, that subsequently went viral, succeeded to prick the conscience of many who condemned the ongoing painstaking separation of children at the borders from their parents and other loved ones. (Source: CNN)

The picture of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi lying facedown on the Mediterranean beach became the defining moment in the mass migration of people from war-torn Syria, Now, a picture of 2-year-old Honduran girl crying as her mother stood beside her at the US-Mexico border has become a point of debate on the United States President Donald Trump’s policy of “zero tolerance” on borders, that have resulted in children being separated from their parents who brought them there. The picture, clicked by Getty photographer John Moore – a Pulitzer prize winner – has gone viral on social media. The girl’s mother was being frisked and body-searched (after which she was reportedly detained) when Moore took this picture.

In an interview to the CNN, Moore talked at length about the context of the photo. “As I finished taking these photographs, I had to stop and take a few breaths. I was sort of overcome with emotion myself. But then it was over and they drove away.” he said, adding that he wanted to stop her crying.

“As I finished taking these photographs, I had to stop and take a few breaths. I was sort of overcome with emotion myself. But then it was over and they drove away.” @jbmoorephoto on the heart-breaking image he captured at the border. https://t.co/NRV9B1guBa — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) June 17, 2018

Here are some of the responses the picture garnered on social media.

It looks familiar, doesn’t it? John Moore photo. pic.twitter.com/XDfcg2gFm9 — Richard Levangie (@richardlevangie) June 16, 2018

More real pictures from Pulitzer Prize winner John Moore.@jbmoorephoto#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/KrWlc9P6uL — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 18, 2018

I have no doubt John Moore’s photo of a crying two-year old will become as symbolic of the horrors of this war (and make no mistake, it *is* a war) as Nick Ut’s photo of Kim Phúc. pic.twitter.com/XWC83AFZc8 — Barbara Ferrer ♍︎ (@BarbFerrer) June 17, 2018

This John Moore photo reminds me so much of one shot by my late friend Chris Hondros, of a little girl whose family was mistakenly killed by US forces in Iraq. Children with their lives rent apart by adult decisions and policies. pic.twitter.com/3xJHeL7EvC — Lizzie O’Leary (@lizzieohreally) June 18, 2018

A photojournalist captures a tragic moment that tells, without words, a compelling story of cruelty and human desperation. A distressed two-year-old Honduran girl cried as her mother was searched and later detained near McAllen, Texas (photo by John Moore / Getty Images). pic.twitter.com/Xke8lA4ZtP — Juan-Carlos Molleda (@GlobalPRMolleda) June 17, 2018

When the Government Takes Your Children On June 12th, veteran photographer John Moore captured soon-to-be-separated migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. This is the real picture that you need to reflect on. Zoom into that little girl’s eyes.

https://t.co/UYIrniZaJZ pic.twitter.com/A78ytN9v5J — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 18, 2018

On an attempt to cap illegal migration, about 2,000 children were separated from their families at the southern border in the US, according Department of Homeland Security figures obtained by AP. Over a six-week period between mid-April to May end, 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults.

