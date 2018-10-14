Horrific moment when woman falls off building while taking a selfie

“She’s mad, there she goes, look at her, look at her, she’s fallen,” shouted an onlooker who filmed the incident. (Source: Juan Tejada/YouTube)

A woman fell to her death from the 27th floor of a building after she reportedly lost her balance while taking a selfie. Sandra Manuela Da Costa Macedo, 27, was leaning over the balcony railing of a highrise building when she fell, Daily Mail reported.

A video of the horrific incident was captured by people around the area. An onlooker who filmed the tragedy shouted, “She’s mad, there she goes, look at her, look at her, she’s fallen.”

Watch the video here:

According to the same report, the paramedics reached the Luxor Tower at El Cangrejo, a popular neighbourhood of Panama City, 10 minutes after they were alerted about the incident.

However, the woman, who was initially identified as a Portuguese holidaymaker, was already dead on their arrival. According to the news website, a friend of the lady later took to social media and described her as a mother of two, who had recently gone to Panama to work as a teacher. As per local reports, the incident was still under investigation. However, police suspect the wind might have thrown the woman off balance.

