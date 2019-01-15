Gillette’s latest ad on ‘toxic masculinity’ triggers heated debate on social media

Toggle Menu
The ad, which has gone viral with over 2.5 million views, begins with various news reports on the #MeToo movement and gradually moves on to feature sexism in films, violence between boys, harassment in the workplace, bullying, each of which is justified by a subtle, "Boys will be boys."

While the advertisement was lauded by many, there were others who criticised it for being too presumptuous.

“Men will be men,” is a phrase that many of us have often heard as an excuse to justify certain actions. More often than not, these actions tend to be in the direction of a gender stereotype that may be questionable. Targetting the same is the latest advertisement by Gillette that questions toxic masculinity by tweaking its 30-year old tagline — The Best A Man Can Get — to asking, “Is this the best a man can get?”

While the advertisement was lauded by many, there were others who criticised it for being too presumptuous. “Great campaign. It’s too bad that a whole lot of men here think that being a man means not allowing themselves to feel feelings, or treat other people decently,” read one of the many comments in response to the heated debate the ad has triggered on social media.

