US police dept faces backlash online after officer uses taser on 87-year-old grandmother

The Georgia police in the US is facing backlash on social media after an officer used a taser on an 87-year-old woman. Martha Al-Bishara was using a knife to cut dandelions in the woods near her rural Georgia home last week, when she was tased and then arrested. The police personnel turned up at the site after someone called 911 and complained.

A report by the CNN said: “Chatsworth Police said Al-Bishara did not drop a steak knife despite several commands and a demonstration by officers. At one point, she walked toward officers with the knife.”

The elderly woman, who doesn’t speak English, didn’t understand when she was told to put away the knife.

The Georgia police chief on Thursday said the officer was justified in using a taser to stun the grandmother as she didn’t obey his instructions.

Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge told CNN-affiliate WTVC that the official took a knife from his pocket, showed it to Al-Bishara, and threw it on the ground in an attempt to make her understand what they wanted her to do.

However, netizens were furious after the chief defended the official’s actions.

Georgia police use Taser on 87 yr. old woman using knife to cut dandelions. Relatives said Al-Bishara doesn’t speak English. “If 3 police officers couldn’t handle an 87 year old woman, you might want to reconsider hanging up your badge.” -Great-Nephew.https://t.co/byYfsV9Fze pic.twitter.com/IhppUYKVkI — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) August 16, 2018

Georgia police use Taser on 87-year-old woman cutting dandelions with a knife @CNN https://t.co/edZgkkzHlu

I want to vomit! This poor, elderly, demented,non English speaking woman was such a threat cops needed to tase her? Shame on them! #RUkiddingme — indica (@Cactuslily5964) August 17, 2018

Well we can all rest safe now. Grandma is in custody. I sure am glade they got that menace off the streets

Georgia police use Taser on 87-year-old woman cutting dandelions with a knife @CNNI https://t.co/C8G5jjhGIG — gizzymoon (@gizzymoon) August 17, 2018

Damn OVERWHELMING force by Police. 87 year old who can barely walk around and can’t speak English well. Have you never heard of FOREIGN VISITORS? FAMILY!!!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 Police Chief Defends Use Of Taser On Elderly Woman Cutting Flowers https://t.co/Y1pa1uvzUv via @Yahoo — Steve Smith (I support 🇨🇦🇵🇷) (@steve37341) August 17, 2018

DAMN SHE AINT EVEN BLACK, LUCKY FOR HER SHE ISN’T OR THEY WOULD HAVE SHOT HER INSTEAD Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman using knife to cut dandelions https://t.co/E6hybPOlda via @nbcnews — laurabell (@cotureme) August 17, 2018

Something is terribly wrong with our system if this is how law enforcement need to proceed against an 87 year old woman! beyond disgraceful! — red headedstepchild (@paliuchi) August 17, 2018

#Chatsworth (#GA) #Police #chose #to use #Taser on 87-year-old woman cutting #dandelions with a knife. Yes, you heard that right – bully cops decided to PURPOSEFULLY tase an 87-year-old woman WHO HAS DEMENTIA AND WAS CALM. On purpose. In her chest. https://t.co/Oa4x3P7EuP — ~Karen (usually) 🌊 (@Caffeinated_Me) August 17, 2018

The people who called the police on her, probably because she doesn’t speak english, in the first place are missing brain cells…”It looks like she’s walking around looking for something, vegetation to cut down or something. She has a bag too,” the caller said. https://t.co/JERI4OPTXR — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) August 17, 2018

U.S.A – THE MOST STUPID PLACE IN THE WORLD !!! Α GRANNY (WOMAN AGE 87) SHE WAS PEAKING GREENS (LEAF VEGETABLES) WITH A KNIFE AND THE STUPID AMERICAN POLICE , USED A TASER GUN AGAINST HER !!!! THEY DEFEND THEIR STUPID AND PARONOID ACT CLAIMMING THE WOMAN SHE COULD BE A THREAT !!!! — Kostas Georgiou (@KonstantinosGe6) August 17, 2018

Just shows that there will always be a percentage of police officers who are either stupid or racially biased or overly angry. Too bad they aren’t removed before they hurt people. — 🕶 (@ThinkOfUrLegacy) August 17, 2018

If an officer is afraid of an 87 years knife or no knife they should not even be on the force. The cop and the chief need to retire. Shared Article from AOL: Police chief defends Taser use on 87-year-old woman – https://t.co/LbMN7H3Vou — J Walker (@CSFactor) August 17, 2018

These officers shld be fired. Using taser on 87-yr-old woman is incred dangerous. Firing near her heart increased danger. But, as importantly, if 2 officers can’t take a kitchen knife from a frail old lady w/o use of taser or gun, they’re unfit for svc.https://t.co/RRBGLz2Rw7 — Valerie Goldsmith 🏳️‍🌈 (@VGoldsmith13) August 17, 2018

Al-Bishara has been charged with criminal trespass and obstructing an officer. Family members said the woman spent about two hours at the Murray County jail before being released on Friday. They say she now has trouble sleeping and is nervous about going outside. Al-Bishara, a Syrian native, usually puts the dandelions in a salad she often makes for her husband, a ABC News report said.

