Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

US police dept faces backlash online after officer uses taser on 87-year-old grandmother

An officer used the taser on the woman when she didn't obey an order commands to drop the knife in her hand. However, the woman's relatives said said she doesn't speak English and was merely cutting dandelions with a kitchen knife near her home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 2:50:54 pm
taser, us police tase grandma, old woman tased us police, georgia police tase old woman, taser 87 year old woman, viral news, us news, indian express Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespass and obstructing an officer Friday when police held her at gunpoint before bringing her to the ground with a jolt from the electrified prongs of a stun gun. (Source: AP)

The Georgia police in the US is facing backlash on social media after an officer used a taser on an 87-year-old woman. Martha Al-Bishara was using a knife to cut dandelions in the woods near her rural Georgia home last week, when she was tased and then arrested. The police personnel turned up at the site after someone called 911 and complained.

A report by the CNN said: “Chatsworth Police said Al-Bishara did not drop a steak knife despite several commands and a demonstration by officers. At one point, she walked toward officers with the knife.”

The elderly woman, who doesn’t speak English, didn’t understand when she was told to put away the knife.

The Georgia police chief on Thursday said the officer was justified in using a taser to stun the grandmother as she didn’t obey his instructions.

Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge told CNN-affiliate WTVC that the official took a knife from his pocket, showed it to Al-Bishara, and threw it on the ground in an attempt to make her understand what they wanted her to do.

However, netizens were furious after the chief defended the official’s actions.

Al-Bishara has been charged with criminal trespass and obstructing an officer. Family members said the woman spent about two hours at the Murray County jail before being released on Friday. They say she now has trouble sleeping and is nervous about going outside. Al-Bishara, a Syrian native, usually puts the dandelions in a salad she often makes for her husband, a ABC News report said.

Kerala paralysed by floods
