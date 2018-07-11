FIFA 2018: Korean male reporter kissed by Russian girls; sparks sexual harassment debate

The incident got the Internet arguing over whether this could be categorised as sexual harassment or not. (Source: MBN) The incident got the Internet arguing over whether this could be categorised as sexual harassment or not. (Source: MBN)

Recently, videos of how women sports reporters at the soon-to-end FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia were groped and kissed by jubilant football fans went viral. The Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was giving her piece to camera when a Russian man came out of nowhere, kissed and groped her, and then went on his way! Though he later issued an apology to Theran, now it is a clip of a South Korean male reporter being kissed by Russian female fans of football that has got the Internet debating over sexual harassment.

According to a report by the BBC, the incident took place in Russia on June 28, while Jeon Gwang-ryeol, a reporter with MBN, a South Korean TV channel, was kissed on his cheek twice by revellers at the game. He looked flustered and laughed off what happened, but nonetheless, got the Internet arguing over whether this could be categorised as sexual harassment or not.

Korean reporter in Russia. Cute right?

Now swap genders. pic.twitter.com/webiDOHVYj — Pre Malone (@__TheMerc) July 6, 2018

This is sexual harassment? Jeon Gwang-ryeol, a reporter for South Korean TV channel MBN, was delivering a report in Russia last week when a female Russian fan ran up to him and kissed him on the cheek. pic.twitter.com/3n2XgI7Nk6 — Cecilia Fedorova (@CeciliaFedorova) July 5, 2018

Korean reporter kissed by two women. People literally going “he liked it who cares” — electric big-machinery (@TheNinethLion) July 8, 2018

“WORLD CUP TV REPORTER ‘GROPED’ and SEXUALLY HARASSED”. Oh, sorry wait, that headline would only work with equality of the sexes and we don’t have that. Do we? 😉Korean Reporter Kissed by Russian Girls During World Cup creates Controv… https://t.co/AvWhK20jug via @YouTube — Andrew Threlfall W11 (@AndyThrelfall) July 5, 2018

