Wednesday, July 11, 2018
FIFA 2018: Korean male reporter kissed by Russian girls; sparks sexual harassment debate

Reportedly, the incident took place in Russia on June 28, while Jeon Gwang-ryeol, a reporter with MBN, a South Korean TV channel, was kissed on his cheek twice by revellers at the game.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2018 10:55:59 am
Recently, videos of how women sports reporters at the soon-to-end FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia were groped and kissed by jubilant football fans went viral. The Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was giving her piece to camera when a Russian man came out of nowhere, kissed and groped her, and then went on his way! Though he later issued an apology to Theran, now it is a clip of a South Korean male reporter being kissed by Russian female fans of football that has got the Internet debating over sexual harassment.

According to a report by the BBC, the incident took place in Russia on June 28, while Jeon Gwang-ryeol, a reporter with MBN, a South Korean TV channel, was kissed on his cheek twice by revellers at the game. He looked flustered and laughed off what happened, but nonetheless, got the Internet arguing over whether this could be categorised as sexual harassment or not.

Watch the video here. 

Here is what people on Twitter had to say about what happened.

What is your take on this?Let us know in the comments’ section below.

