Twitterati criticise spilling of milk as a means of protest by farmers; ‘give it to the needy’

Farmers’ strike began on June 1 demanding loan waivers and the implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Farmers’ strike began on June 1 demanding loan waivers and the implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

As the 10-day nationwide strike by farmers began on Friday (June 1), pictures of milk being spilled and vegetables being thrown on roads are causing an unrest on Twitter. While the organised protest is gradually garnering support, pictures and videos of farmers spilling milk as part of their strike has left many alarmed on the Internet, especially Twitter. What they could have instead done was, many on the micro-blogging site suggested, to distribute food and milk among the poor and the needy.

Called by the All India Kisan Mahasangh, the farmers are demanding loan waiver and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations.

“There are children who are still dying for just a drop of milk. If you want to protest it’s fine. but tha day when ,”Anya Devta” turns his back on you dont complain. Atleast without wasting the milk,they could have given to the poor for free.” “Ths is nonsense, foolishness. Milk is the Purest like AMRIT n is being worshipped. Insulting Milk is the biggest Sin. Instead of throwing it, they shld distribute it Free to Poors. I had criticized it earlier also. Eatable Items shldnt be thrown ever. No Religion hs taught us ths.” are some of the angst-ridden responses the farmers’ acts garnered on social media.

Here is what others had to say.

feeding to poor, instead of spilling on the road. Any one? — Nimesh (@nimsjosh) June 1, 2018

There are children who are still dying for just a drop of milk. If you want to protest its fine. but tha day when ,”Anya Devta” turns his back on you dont complain.

Atleast without wasting the milk,they could have given to the poor for free. — PRASANTA MAJHI (@prashant_majhi1) June 1, 2018

I don’t understand why they have to waste that if they want to protest!

It will be better if they distribute it for free to the needy. — Varad Chakrapani (@ChakrapaniVarad) June 1, 2018

Ths is nonsense, foolishness. Milk is the Purest like AMRIT n is being worshipped. Insulting Milk is the biggest Sin. Instead of throwing it, they shld distribute it Free to Poors. I had criticized it earlier also. Eatable Items shldnt be thrown ever. No Religion hs taught us ths — Rajendra M. Kapoor (@RajendraMKapoo1) June 1, 2018

Better should have given it to the poor,children,patients etc for FREE.What’s great in spilling the milk on roads. — Rohit Kumbhojkar (@ROHITKUMBHOJKAR) June 1, 2018

I urge n suggest farmers not to waste milk but more effective way to protest will be give this milk for free to below poverty line kids n family and starve rich people — Nandik Trivedi (@NandikTrivedi) June 1, 2018

Wastage of precious food is wrong and unjustified. — Anirudh (@Anirudhindian01) June 1, 2018

In Maharashtra, despite the fact that 110 farmers’ organisations have participated in the protest, major organisations like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and others have refused to be a part of the strike. Even on the first day of the strike, board of administrators of Pune wholesale market chairman Dilip Khaire reportedly said that the arrivals of vegetables and fruits have been nothing unusual or worrisome. Despite the lukewarm support from Maharashtra, many on social media seemed more forthcoming.

I support farmers’ strike

Government shudnt ditch

Our hardworking honest farmers

Fulfill your promises you made to them before elections . — backstroke (@aapsur) June 1, 2018

#JaiKisan Supporting The farmers the backbone of our country and economy. Our bread givers, our tummy fillers on their 10 day strike. #closecanttgates jai jawan was forgotten when they proposed opening the cantt gates, and before all they have forgotten #JaiKisan too!!! — Arpita Ghosh (@life_as_i_see) June 1, 2018

Sir, if the economy is doing so good, then why are farmers not getting the benefit from it? Why are they forced to go on strikes? If the coffers as so full, why not pay them the price their produce deserves? — Indian Citizen (@IndianC18782907) June 1, 2018

The consequences of agrarian crisis will be experienced in the coming days as farmers decide to go on a 10-day strike over failure of govt. to meet demands (higher MSPs, loan waivers, better wages for their produce, etc.). Effect mainly to be seen in Punjab, MP, Harayana. pic.twitter.com/ZD1ccUDnAf — Tushar Swarup (@tusharswarup) June 1, 2018

Wanted to welcome June as it will bring rain and will make our battered Rajpur green again. But starting it with heavy heart as our country’s farmers are going on strike from today for the first… https://t.co/9k9uPl1Cdu — reenu paul (@reenupaul) June 1, 2018

@muglikar_ Hi Ashu, do you know where in Pune the farmers r protesting & spilling tankers of milk on streets.. this is so sinfull..in a country like ours where lakhs of people go hungry every day, how can we do this..😢😢 — Madhu Dighe (@DigheMadhu) June 1, 2018

